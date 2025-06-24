Mangaluru Transgender Woman Turns A Refusal Of Auto Ride Into An Entrepreneurial Journey

Mangaluru: In one evening, Anni Mangaluru was denied an auto ride just because she was a transgender woman. The humiliation was not new to her, as she had faced such incidents earlier as well. However, this time, a bold decision dawned on her.

Rather than letting the incident pass off silently, she chose to take a loan to buy four autorickshaws and rent them out — not only for income, but for dignity, service and ringing in change in society's attitude towards the third gender persons.

"That night, I walked all the way home. Not a single auto driver would stop for me. I cried in frustration. But my mother encouraged me to do something about it — and I did," Anni told ETV Bharat.

From Raichur to Mangaluru: A Journey of Resilience

Born in Raichur, she moved to Mangaluru for education. She enrolled in a BA-BEd course. After completing two semesters, she realised the harsh realities but soon transgender persons face in the job market, especially in teaching. The discrimination and social exclusion eventually forced her to put her academic dreams on hold.

"I wanted to be a teacher, but soon understood the limits society put on people like us. I faced humiliation at every step," Anni said.

Anni arrnages food distribution drives at regular intervals. (ETV Bharat)

Turning Setback into a Strategy

The breaking point in Anni's life was the humiliation she faced while looking for an auto that evening. Turning the setback into a motivation, she availed a bank loan and purchased four autorickshaws to rent them out in the Deralakatte area, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The step not only provided her with a basic income but also a sense of empowerment.

"I want none to go through the horrible experience I went through," she said.

Free Rides for Pregnant Women and Elderly Transgender People

The autorickshaws rented out by Anni and run under her guidance offer free rides to pregnant women and elderly transgender persons. She has strictly instructed the drivers not to turn away anyone in need of a ride. She also conducts food donation drives for the homeless and underprivileged at regular intervals, a cause close to her heart.

Community Showers Plaudits

Reshma Swati, a close friend of Anni, told ETV Bharat, "Anni's determination is inspiring. She turned an act of discrimination into a social good. Her decision to buy autorickshaws is commendable and has earned the respect of the entire community."

Anni Mangaluru distributes food the homeless and underprivileged. (ETV Bharat)

Others in the transgender community look up to her as a role model. "She has grown through struggle, but never gave up. She even acted in the Kannada film 'Shivleela' as a villain, and works as a gym trainer. She has a two-wheeler and dreams of starting a retirement home for senior transgender persons," Reshma added.

Breaking Barriers

Anni's journey is a story of grit, self-respect and resilience. In a society where transgender persons are too often marginalised, her actions send a powerful message. "I want every transgender person to feel that they, too, can achieve something. If we stand with self-respect and work hard, we can carve out our niche in society," Anni said.