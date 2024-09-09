Mangaluru ( Karnataka ): In a heroic effort, Vaibhavi, a schoolgirl saved her mother trapped under an overturned autorickshaw by lifting it in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Friday. The video of the bravery surfaced online and has gone viral with many accolading the effort.

Mangaluru Schoolgirl Lifts Autorickshaw To Save Her Mother Trapped Beneath, Video Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred when an autorickshaw coming at high speed from Katil towards Kinnigoli collided with a woman crossing the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall on her. According to the CCTV visuals, Vaibhavi, a seventh-grade student is seen lifting an overturned autorickshaw.

Chetana aged 35, a resident of Rajaratnapura does a pigmy collection for a living. She was crossing the road to pick up her daughter Vaibhavi after tuition when an autorickshaw approached her at high speed. To avoid hitting Chetana, the driver swerved the rickshaw to the side of the road. He then lost control and the vehicle fell on the lady.

Vaibhavi was initially traumatised by seeing the incident. Raising herself to the occasion, she regained courage swiftly to lift the overturned vehicle with a passenger and a driver in it. Chetana is getting treated for major injuries at a private hospital in Suratkal here. The driver of the auto-rickshaw as well as the passenger suffered minor injuries.

With the video gaining attention online, many have taken it to social media to hail the act of bravery.