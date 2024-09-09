ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mangaluru Schoolgirl Lifts Autorickshaw To Save Her Mother Trapped Beneath, Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

The incident occurred when an autorickshaw coming at high speed from Katil towards Kinnigoli collided with a woman crossing the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall on her. According to the CCTV visuals, Vaibhavi, a seventh-grade student is seen lifting an overturned autorickshaw.

Mangaluru Schoolgirl Lifts Autorickshaw To Save Her Mother Trapped Beneath, Video Goes Viral
Schoolgirl lifting the autorickshaw - CCTV Visual (ETV Bharat)

Mangaluru ( Karnataka ): In a heroic effort, Vaibhavi, a schoolgirl saved her mother trapped under an overturned autorickshaw by lifting it in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Friday. The video of the bravery surfaced online and has gone viral with many accolading the effort.

Mangaluru Schoolgirl Lifts Autorickshaw To Save Her Mother Trapped Beneath, Video Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred when an autorickshaw coming at high speed from Katil towards Kinnigoli collided with a woman crossing the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall on her. According to the CCTV visuals, Vaibhavi, a seventh-grade student is seen lifting an overturned autorickshaw.

Chetana aged 35, a resident of Rajaratnapura does a pigmy collection for a living. She was crossing the road to pick up her daughter Vaibhavi after tuition when an autorickshaw approached her at high speed. To avoid hitting Chetana, the driver swerved the rickshaw to the side of the road. He then lost control and the vehicle fell on the lady.

Vaibhavi was initially traumatised by seeing the incident. Raising herself to the occasion, she regained courage swiftly to lift the overturned vehicle with a passenger and a driver in it. Chetana is getting treated for major injuries at a private hospital in Suratkal here. The driver of the auto-rickshaw as well as the passenger suffered minor injuries.

With the video gaining attention online, many have taken it to social media to hail the act of bravery.

Mangaluru ( Karnataka ): In a heroic effort, Vaibhavi, a schoolgirl saved her mother trapped under an overturned autorickshaw by lifting it in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Friday. The video of the bravery surfaced online and has gone viral with many accolading the effort.

Mangaluru Schoolgirl Lifts Autorickshaw To Save Her Mother Trapped Beneath, Video Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred when an autorickshaw coming at high speed from Katil towards Kinnigoli collided with a woman crossing the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall on her. According to the CCTV visuals, Vaibhavi, a seventh-grade student is seen lifting an overturned autorickshaw.

Chetana aged 35, a resident of Rajaratnapura does a pigmy collection for a living. She was crossing the road to pick up her daughter Vaibhavi after tuition when an autorickshaw approached her at high speed. To avoid hitting Chetana, the driver swerved the rickshaw to the side of the road. He then lost control and the vehicle fell on the lady.

Vaibhavi was initially traumatised by seeing the incident. Raising herself to the occasion, she regained courage swiftly to lift the overturned vehicle with a passenger and a driver in it. Chetana is getting treated for major injuries at a private hospital in Suratkal here. The driver of the auto-rickshaw as well as the passenger suffered minor injuries.

With the video gaining attention online, many have taken it to social media to hail the act of bravery.

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA GIRLMANGALURU AUTORICKSHAW INCIDENTSURATKALMANGALORE SCHOOL GIRL RESCUE MOTHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.