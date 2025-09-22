Mandamarri's Navratri: A Glimpse Of Bengal In Telangana
How a Bengali mining tradition thrived for over five decades in Mandamarri in Telangana.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Mandamarri (Mancherial): For over five decades, the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Mandamarri, Telangana, has maintained a unique Navratri tradition of installing a Goddess Kali idol crafted in the distinct style of Kolkata, West Bengal.
This practice, initiated in 1973 by officials and staff members from Kolkata working in the region's coal mines, brings a glimpse of Bengali culture to Telangana and continues with support from the temple committee and Singareni Collieries.
This celebration, initiated in 1973, has been sustained by the temple committee and Singareni Collieries, with idols crafted by artisans from Izgaon village, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.
The continuation of this unique tradition has made the Mandamarri celebrations stand out in Telangana, offering a glimpse of Bengal’s cultural influence far away from Kolkata. Devotees eagerly await Navratri every year to witness this blend of traditions and seek the blessings of the goddess in her powerful form.
This practice began in 1973, soon after the Singareni coal mines opened in the region. At that time, several officials from West Bengal joined work in Mandamarri. Inspired by the traditions of their native land, they initiated the installation of a Kali idol in the temple in the exact style of Kolkata’s grand celebrations. They ensured that the idol carried the same artistic features, decorations, and cultural vibrancy reminiscent of Bengal.
Though those officials were later transferred to other places, the tradition they started has continued without interruption for 53 years. The temple committee, with the active support of Singareni Collieries, has taken up the responsibility of preserving this practice. The idols are specially crafted every year by skilled artisans from Izgaon village in Kagaznagar mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, known for their expertise in traditional idol-making.
The central idol depicts the fierce demon-slaying form of Goddess Kali, adorned with intricate ornaments and vibrant colours. Alongside her, idols of Lord Vinayaka, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kumaraswamy, and Goddess Saraswati are also prepared, adding divine completeness to the celebrations. These idols together symbolize prosperity, wisdom, strength, and protection, drawing devotees from nearby towns and villages.
