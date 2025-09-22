ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mandamarri's Navratri: A Glimpse Of Bengal In Telangana

Mandamarri (Mancherial): For over five decades, the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Mandamarri, Telangana, has maintained a unique Navratri tradition of installing a Goddess Kali idol crafted in the distinct style of Kolkata, West Bengal.

This practice, initiated in 1973 by officials and staff members from Kolkata working in the region's coal mines, brings a glimpse of Bengali culture to Telangana and continues with support from the temple committee and Singareni Collieries.

This celebration, initiated in 1973, has been sustained by the temple committee and Singareni Collieries, with idols crafted by artisans from Izgaon village, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The continuation of this unique tradition has made the Mandamarri celebrations stand out in Telangana, offering a glimpse of Bengal’s cultural influence far away from Kolkata. Devotees eagerly await Navratri every year to witness this blend of traditions and seek the blessings of the goddess in her powerful form.

This practice began in 1973, soon after the Singareni coal mines opened in the region. At that time, several officials from West Bengal joined work in Mandamarri. Inspired by the traditions of their native land, they initiated the installation of a Kali idol in the temple in the exact style of Kolkata’s grand celebrations. They ensured that the idol carried the same artistic features, decorations, and cultural vibrancy reminiscent of Bengal.