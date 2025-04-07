Hisar : This city in Haryana, so far known for its steel production and livestock, particularly cattle, is now emitting flavours of saffron. In Azad Nagar, where most rooftops were seen hanging clothes to dry or stack water tanks, a deviation draws attention - a sealed room on the top floor of an ordinary house where the windows do not open to the sky. They are shut to give the room an engineered climate, cool, humid, and lightly lit to grow delicate saffron sans soil, sunlight, or the touch of open air.

The brainchild of Naveen and Praveen Sindhu, two brothers, who have turned agri-business entrepreneurs, the saffron farm-room on the roof top has been sustaining their family and inspiring many others. Over the past seven years, they have given traditional farming a twist of innovation with persistence and imagination and today stand tall as saffron growers of Hisar.

cBringing A Spice Of Kashmir Home: How Brothers From Hisar Turn Rooftop Into Saffron Farm (ETV Bharat)

The story began not in any field, but on a phone screen way back in 2018. Naveen armed with a hotel management degree, came across a video about saffron cultivation in non-traditional regions. Inquisitive about the prospect, he shared it with his elder brother Praveen, an engineering graduate. Together, they began searching for possible ways to grow saffron in a place which is not as cold as Kashmir, known for its saffron. They kept wondering if they could they grow it in Hisar till they decided to take a leap of faith.

After researching, trials and errors, they began the work fetching high-quality saffron corms (bulbs) from Jammu and Kashmir, turned a 15x15 feet room on their rooftop into a sealed chamber and installed technical instruments required for an aeroponic system, where plants grow in air with their roots getting everything through nutrient-rich water.

Bringing A Spice Of Kashmir Home: How Brothers From Hisar Turn Rooftop Into Saffron Farm (ETV Bharat)

They adjusted temperatures, regulated the humidity, ensured controlled lighting, and eureka! It worked.

Saffron, often referred to as red gold due to its high value and delicate nature, is considered one of the world’s most expensive spices. Traditionally, it is cultivated in Kashmir, where temperature and climate favour its growth.

But the brother duo, used the corms suspending them on trays, and delivering nutrition through water or mist. The LED lights in the room further helped simulate natural cycles. With this method, the crop matures in just three months, and without having to face the challenges of weather or pests.

Bringing A Spice Of Kashmir Home: How Brothers From Hisar Turn Rooftop Into Saffron Farm (ETV Bharat)

Today, they produce about 3 kilograms of saffron per cycle, earning anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in a single harvest. Of high quality, the saffron is not only supplied across India but also exported to countries like the US, Canada, and Bangladesh.

How do they help customers differentiate genuineness of their saffron? The markets are flooded with counterfeit saffron, says Naveen. “Put in water, the real saffron will slowly turn water into a light golden yellow, not orange or red. It has a distinct aroma and tastes slightly bitter. Each thread is thicker at one end and tapers at the other, unlike the fake ones that are uniform from both sides,” he explains.

Their stress on quality has has earned them a loyal customer base. The word about their produce spread through personal contacts, social media, and even university circles, where they now go to teach.

Bringing A Spice Of Kashmir Home: How Brothers From Hisar Turn Rooftop Into Saffron Farm (ETV Bharat)

The most interesting part of the whole story is, they have not kept the farming technique a secret, rather have trained and mentored many young entrepreneurs over the years. "We have helped more than 100 youth from across Haryana and neighbouring states to take up saffron farming. We are happy that many of these young farmers and entrepreneurs are now replicating this in their own towns and villages" says Praveen.

The siblings also conduct workshops at Karnal University and offer training in aeroponic saffron farming. "This method works wonders where water is scarce,” says Praveen. “Aeroponics uses up to 90% less water than conventional farming. Besides, there’s no soil erosion, no pesticide use, and plants grow 30-50% faster,” he explains.

While their saffron business blooms, the brothers have a lot to say about its health benefits which they share with their customers. “Saffron is a health booster. It helps in reducing stress, boosting memory, strengthening the immune system, and improving the skin. Besides it is used in traditional medicine to control blood pressure and improve digestion. Most importantly, it helps to manage weight. Mix it with warm milk and you will get a nutritional powerhouse," says Naveen.

Bringing A Spice Of Kashmir Home: How Brothers From Hisar Turn Rooftop Into Saffron Farm (ETV Bharat)

The Sindhu brothers’ success has not remained limited to booming business. They have received awards for their contribution to innovative agriculture. "But for us, the real reward lies in impact. And the biggest impact is when youth are picking this up and helping their families sustain. That is what keeps us going,” Naveen smiles.

The duo, on plans for future, says they dream of expanding their facility, launching training centers, and starting a cooperative network of rooftop saffron growers across northern India.