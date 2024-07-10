Man Gifts Saplings To 'Baratis' As 'Dowry' On Daughter's Wedding In Rajasthan

Dholpur: In a unique message of environmental protection, a man gave a sapling each as gift to the 'baratis' on the occasion of his daughter's wedding in Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

As the wedding procession arrived at the private garden in Bari city to take the bride Neelam, a resident of Chilchond village of Bari subdivision on Tuesday, Neelam's father, Ramvilas Rawat, a retired government teacher did not indulge in vulgar display of wealth in dowry, but showed environmental consciousness by gifting a sapling each to the guests in a unique message of eco-friendly lifestyle.

When the wedding procession reached the private garden of Bari city, first of all the baraatis were greeted with flowers and garlands. As the baraatis were seated for food, Ramvilas Rawat and his relatives gifted hundreds of green sapling to the baraatis during the meal. About 500 plants were given as gifts to the baraatis.

The Message: Former teacher Ramvilas Rawat said that our environment is constantly on a downward spiral owing to the global warming and climate change. He said that deforestation is having an adverse effect on the environment even though the government is also constantly encouraging plantation to save the environment. He said that before the wedding of his daughter Neelam, he had pledged to gift a plant to the baraatis as dowry. He said that the people of his daughter's in-laws' side have also accepted it emotionally. While gifting the plant, the baraatis were also sworn to nurture, protect and maintain the plants, he said.

Unique Initiative Talk Of The Town: The positive initiative by former teacher Ramvilas Rawat is the talk of the town across the district and is being appreciated in the society and on social media.