ETV Bharat / offbeat

Man Gifts Saplings To 'Baratis' As 'Dowry' On Daughter's Wedding In Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Retired teacher Ramvilas Rawat taught environmental consiousness to the guests as he gifted around 500 saplings to the members of the wedding processsion which arrived at the private garden in Bari city to take the bride Neelam. Rawat said that the unique initiative is aimed at spreading a message to protect the environment which is otherwise on a downward spiral.

Man Gifts Saplings To 'Baratis' As 'Dowry' On Daughter's Wedding In Rajasthan
Man Gifts Saplings To 'Baratis' As 'Dowry' On Daughter's Wedding In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Dholpur: In a unique message of environmental protection, a man gave a sapling each as gift to the 'baratis' on the occasion of his daughter's wedding in Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

As the wedding procession arrived at the private garden in Bari city to take the bride Neelam, a resident of Chilchond village of Bari subdivision on Tuesday, Neelam's father, Ramvilas Rawat, a retired government teacher did not indulge in vulgar display of wealth in dowry, but showed environmental consciousness by gifting a sapling each to the guests in a unique message of eco-friendly lifestyle.

When the wedding procession reached the private garden of Bari city, first of all the baraatis were greeted with flowers and garlands. As the baraatis were seated for food, Ramvilas Rawat and his relatives gifted hundreds of green sapling to the baraatis during the meal. About 500 plants were given as gifts to the baraatis.

The Message: Former teacher Ramvilas Rawat said that our environment is constantly on a downward spiral owing to the global warming and climate change. He said that deforestation is having an adverse effect on the environment even though the government is also constantly encouraging plantation to save the environment. He said that before the wedding of his daughter Neelam, he had pledged to gift a plant to the baraatis as dowry. He said that the people of his daughter's in-laws' side have also accepted it emotionally. While gifting the plant, the baraatis were also sworn to nurture, protect and maintain the plants, he said.

Unique Initiative Talk Of The Town: The positive initiative by former teacher Ramvilas Rawat is the talk of the town across the district and is being appreciated in the society and on social media.

  1. Read more: Bihar: Wedding Procession Comes On Boat In Flood-Affected Madhubani
  2. UP Groom Drives to Wedding Venue on Hydra Machine

Dholpur: In a unique message of environmental protection, a man gave a sapling each as gift to the 'baratis' on the occasion of his daughter's wedding in Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

As the wedding procession arrived at the private garden in Bari city to take the bride Neelam, a resident of Chilchond village of Bari subdivision on Tuesday, Neelam's father, Ramvilas Rawat, a retired government teacher did not indulge in vulgar display of wealth in dowry, but showed environmental consciousness by gifting a sapling each to the guests in a unique message of eco-friendly lifestyle.

When the wedding procession reached the private garden of Bari city, first of all the baraatis were greeted with flowers and garlands. As the baraatis were seated for food, Ramvilas Rawat and his relatives gifted hundreds of green sapling to the baraatis during the meal. About 500 plants were given as gifts to the baraatis.

The Message: Former teacher Ramvilas Rawat said that our environment is constantly on a downward spiral owing to the global warming and climate change. He said that deforestation is having an adverse effect on the environment even though the government is also constantly encouraging plantation to save the environment. He said that before the wedding of his daughter Neelam, he had pledged to gift a plant to the baraatis as dowry. He said that the people of his daughter's in-laws' side have also accepted it emotionally. While gifting the plant, the baraatis were also sworn to nurture, protect and maintain the plants, he said.

Unique Initiative Talk Of The Town: The positive initiative by former teacher Ramvilas Rawat is the talk of the town across the district and is being appreciated in the society and on social media.

  1. Read more: Bihar: Wedding Procession Comes On Boat In Flood-Affected Madhubani
  2. UP Groom Drives to Wedding Venue on Hydra Machine

TAGGED:

SAPLINGS TO BARATISSAPLINGS AS DOWRYRAJASTHAN UNIQUE WEDDINGSAPLINGS GIFT ON DAUGHTER WEDDINGMAN GIFTS SAPLINGS WEDDING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.