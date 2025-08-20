Malhara, A Jharkhand Village Where Economy Blooms Along With Flowers Sans Govt Subsidy

Deoghar, Jharkhand: The first thing one notices while entering Malhara village in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district is a not paddy or vegetable fields but a collage of colours on large tracts of land. These colours are those of flowers like marigold, gladiolus, and gerbera swaying gently in the wind. Used mostly for worship or weddings, these flowers also sustain most families in the village.

Nearly 90 percent of the population here depends on floriculture by raising marigold, adhul, tagar, gladiolus and gerbera on their land. The flowers from Malhara are supplied majorly to Baidyanath Dham and Basukinath Dham but also sent across the district and state as per demand.

Malhara, A Jharkhand Village Where Flower Farmers Usher In A Blooming Economy Sans Govt Support (ETV Bharat)

The farmers of Malhara village say that the history of flower cultivation here is associated with the faith of people towards Lord Shiva. Major religious places like Baidyanath Dham of Deoghar and Basukinath Dham of Dumka increase the demand for flowers of this village.

Ramdev Raut, an elderly farmer of the village, says, "Ever since the worship of Baba Baidyanath started, there has been a practice of flower cultivation here. Our soil contains stone particles, which is suitable for flower cultivation. This is the reason why the produce here is good, demand high and supply to nearby temples and markets ever-increasing."

With time, flower cultivation has emerged as the economic backbone of Malhara. Farmers estimate that with an investment of Rs 25,000 per acre, they can generate an income of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 within a time span of three months. Many earn up to Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000 per month, which is far more than what the usual crops on small landholdings would yield.

Anil Rawat, another farmer of the village, says the flowers they grow sell well in Deoghar, Dumka, Harla Jodi and nearby districts. "Flowers like marigold and adhul are in demand throughout the year, while flowers like gladiolus and gerbera fetch good prices during the wedding season," he explains.

However, the farmers here have a lot to rue about. They say despite their hard work, lack of subsidies, poor-quality government saplings and erratic irrigation facilities, they have not been able to earn as much as they could. Demanding a grant amount of Rs 10,000 per acre like the previous governments, they reason that it can help them buy better seeds and plants.

Anil says, "Earlier the government used to give a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre but the subsidy has been stopped for the last seven-eight years. Now the government provides plants, but these plants are available late and their quality is also not good." Speaking on how weather plays an important role in floriculture, the farmers explain how the crop is damaged in case of rain or drought. "There is less risk in flower cultivation, but uncertainty of weather and lack of resources bother us. The government should give us insurance scheme and irrigation facility," adds Anil.

Similarly, Upendra Raut corroborates, "We bring good quality seeds from Kolkata and other places, which give better yield. But the ones we get from government plants is less, and that leads to losses."

On irrigation, manure and good quality plants, Dashrath Thakur, who is from Sarasa village of Sonarathadi block, says, "If the government helps us make arrangements for irrigation and manure, then we can meet the flower demand of the entire district and surrounding areas."

'Udyan Mitra' Satish Yadav, who has played an important role in promoting flower cultivation in Malhara village informs that free saplings are given to farmers under the state government's Horticulture Development Scheme and Floriculture in the Open Environment Scheme. "The district administration also provides training and guidance to farmers from time to time. But I believe government subsidy instead of plants, can help farmers buy better seeds, which will increase their yield and income," he says.

The success of Malhara farmers in floriculture has also inspired the surrounding villages. Apart from Mohanpur block, farmers of Sarsa and those in Sonarathadhi block are now getting attracted towards flower cultivation.

Deoghar district's agriculture officer, Yashraj Kumar, appreciating the hard work of the farmers of Malhara village says this is a case study of how to achieve success with limited resources. "Malhara village is setting an example in flower cultivation. Seeing their enthusiasm, the state government is providing free plants. In future, more schemes will be introduced to promote flower cultivation, so that farmers get more benefits," he adds.

Yashraj also said that the district administration is working on providing technical training and market access to the farmers. "Our goal is that the flowers of Malhara village make their mark not only in Jharkhand, but also in other states. For this, we are considering providing marketing and packaging facilities to the farmers," he quickly informs.

For now, marigolds and gladiolus bloom throughout the village and are sold in large scale. Farmers too pin hope on getting government subsidy, some day soon. And Udyan Mitra Satish Yadav concludes that, “If proper grants, irrigation and fertilisers are made available, Malhara can turn into a national hub for flower cultivation.”