Malayalam Actor, Ex-costume Designer Indrans Appears For Class VII Equivalency Exam At 68

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Indeed, age is just a number! Award-winning actor Indrans created history on Saturday, August 24, by appearing for the class VII equivalency exam being conducted by the State Literacy Mission at the age of 68.

Indran, who has aced several roles in his career spanning more than three decades reached the Sarkar Higher Secondary School sharp at 9.30 AM, looking bright and confident. An ardent devotee of his fans, he waved and smiled at the media who had flocked to get a glimpse of him outside the hall.

At around 9.30 AM, he began with his test that comprised three language papers — English, Malayalam and Hindi. The exams concluded at 4.30 PM. Vijayalakshmi, a field worker from Aksharshree Mission conducted online classes and taught the actor who was determined to sit for the exam despite his busy acting schedule.

When the media asked him about the Hema Committee Report, a cautious Indrans said that he was not aware of any details. "No harm will happen to the film industry or anyone else. The government will take appropriate action against the accused," he added.

Indrans will take the social science, science and mathematics test on Sunday, August 25, the results of which will be out within two weeks. If he passes the seventh standard equivalency exam, he will then be qualified to sit for the class 10 equivalency exam.

Literacy Mission Director AG Olina said, "If he passes the 10th standard exam, he will be recommended to be made the ambassador of the Literacy Mission. His passion for education will set an example for everyone." For the unversed, Indrans had dropped out of school after class IV.