Major Kavita Vasupalli, The Only Woman In The Army Team That Rafted The Brahmaputra

Amaravathi: Brahmaputra, one of the longest rivers in the world, is known for its treacherous currents and unpredictable conditions. However, for Major Kavita Vasupalli, no challenge is too big. As the only woman of a 12-member team from the Indian Army, she completed a 28-day expedition on the Brahmaputra River, rafting 1,040 kilometres along the length of the river.

From Srikakulam To The Army

Hailing from Mettur village in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, she is the daughter of Vasupalli Rama Rao, a railway clerk and Ramya, a homemaker. After completing her schooling in Visakhapatnam, she finished her MBBS from Srikakulam Government Medical College. After financial constraints prevented her from pursuing a postgraduate degree, she started looking for jobs, and that's when she found out that doctors could join the Indian Army. Intrigued and determined, she applied and cleared the tough competition, securing one of just 50 seats reserved for women out of 550.

Passion For Adventure

Even during her medical studies, Major Kavita had a keen interest in trekking. After joining the Army, she took leave to complete a mountaineering course. She was eventually posted at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), where she started high-altitude climbing. While there, climbing up to altitudes of 18000 feet, five times a year, with a 15-kilo backpack, showed her grit and resilience. Following this, the director at NIMAS encouraged her to train in rafting. That decision paved the way for a landmark expedition.

Brahmaputra Expedition

The Brahmaputra expedition by the Army was undertaken to promote adventure tourism and also as a part of a broader effort to promote local tourism and to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The expedition took her down the Brahmaputra from the Indo-Tibetan border to the Indo-Bangladesh border, covering a staggering 1,040 km in 28 days. Major Kavita was the only woman on the team.

"We used to raft from sunrise to sunset, with meals on the raft. There were 11-foot waves at one point," shares Kavitha regarding the gruelling and dangerous nature of the expedition, adding, "There was no room for mistake as one small one could cost you your life." On the very first day of the expedition, she was accidentally thrown off the raft and fell into a whirlpool. "For a moment, I couldn’t comprehend what was happening. Then I told myself: Don’t open your mouth… or you’ll die. Be calm. Wait it out," she says.

She survived the ordeal and climbed back onto the raft only to be hit by another giant wave. Despite falling off four times during the journey, she never gave up. On some days, they rafted up to 70 kilometres, continuously for 12 hours.

The expedition's success earned her a Distinguished Service Medal.

Breaking Barriers

“I am proud to be the first woman to complete the Brahmaputra expedition,” said Major Kavita, adding, “People often tell girls that they can't do anything. I was the first graduate, the first Army officer, and the first adventurer in my family. But I never gave up.”

She now plans to resume her PG studies and aims to scale more peaks. “I’ve only climbed Mount Gorichen so far. Many more mountains are waiting,” says Major Kavita.

