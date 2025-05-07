Geeta, Priyanka Chopra's Elephant Co-Star Of 'Awesome Assam' Campaign Fights For Life, Mahout Appeals Actor For Help

Nagaon: In 2018, Priyanka Chopra was the face of the “Awesome Assam” tourism campaign, where the wild beauty of the state and the bond with nature were amply and beautifully presented. Riding gracefully atop Geeta, the 'docile' elephant, Priyanka moved around the wilderness making it one of the most appealing tourism campaigns. Sadly, today the same Geeta is struggling for survival with a broken leg and unending pain.

It has been more than a month since the 48-year-old elephant is in deep agony and pain with her injuries and limb fracture not showing signs of recovery. After the video of an injured Geeta went viral on social media, massive support came from animal lovers who took turns to guard her in the forests. Though a veterinary team was looking after her, now a five-member group of experts from Vantara, a prominent wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative of Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, has been helping the elephant to recover. It is being led by renowned elephant veterinarian Dr. Kushal Konwar Sharma. The team arrived in Assam last week.

Injured Geeta under treatment (ETV Bharat)

As Geeta lies helpless near Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district, bruised, battered, and battling for survival, her mahout and caretaker, Rabi Das, controls his tears as he watches the animal lying immobile. He has appealed to actor Priyanka Chopra to lend help so that Geeta could be saved.

Geeta, has been an integral part of Assam’s tourism campaigns. Just a few years ago Priyanka Chopra rode on Geeta and shot extensively in the forests of Assam for the “Awesome Assam” campaign. Not only the actor, all her life Geeta has carried innumerable people on her back who came to witness the beauty of the famous national park.

Today, through ETV Bharat, the heart-broken mahout appealed to Priyanka Chopra stating that her helping hand can bring new hope in the way of Geeta's treatment.

The place where Geeta is being treated (ETV Bharat)

Post the campaign shoot in 2018, Chopra had shared the relationship with the elephant on her Instagram page: “She felt tough at my touch yet her eyes revealed a gentleness that cut through my defences. There we stood, two of God’s creations… Thank you Geeta, for your strength, your beauty, and your grace.”

Two months ago, Geeta was injured after being hit by a vehicle on the National Highway while being taken from Kaziranga to Guwahati for treatment. Rendered immobile, she lay on the roadside close to Rangagara, a few kilometres from Amoni town, for a few days till some youths noticed her and informed the forest officials. Soon the forest department officials swung to action and shifted her to another place for treatment.

Then, a team led by elephant expert Kaushik Baruah and a veterinarian from Kaliabor Dr. Suruj Pratim Kakati started her treatment though she continues to remain critical. Since then Geeta has been lying with a swollen leg on the side of National Highway 27 near Samaguri.

Breaking down in front of ETV Bharat, Rabi Das reminisced memories with Geeta. He said, "Seeing Geeta in this plight, I have not been able to go home. Her pain is my pain. I cannot show my love for Geeta by tearing my heart neither can I explain my agony in words.”