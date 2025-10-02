ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mahatma Gandhi And Madurai Are Inseparable

Madurai: Mahatma Gandhi and Madurai are inseparable and intertwined in the history of India. The city retains the 'Gandhi Pottal' as a prime spot in the fond memory of the Father of the Nation as this was the site where he took the vow to remain half-dressed (wearing a dhoti) until poverty in India was completely eradicated.

Even the clothes that Mahatma Gandhi wore during the last moments of his life, along with his ashes, are preserved in Madurai. Special prayers are offered in front of them on the last Friday of every month. Gandhi visited Tamil Nadu 21 times during the freedom struggle, out of which he came to Madurai on five occasions. Each one of his trips to Madurai was a landmark in Indian history.

Madurai is the soil that transformed Gandhi. It was here that he gave up the traditional attire of Gujaratis to wear the clothes worn by Indian peasantry. As the world celebrates the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, Madurai remembers him with respect and fondness. Gandhian scholar Dr Ravichandran of Gandhi Gram Deemed University disclosed that Gandhi's visits to Tamil Nadu came between 1896 and 1946.

Talking about his five Madurai visits, he said, "All these visits had a significant impact not only on the Indian freedom struggle but also on the public. Mahatma Gandhi visited Madurai in 1919, 1921, 1927, 1934 and 1946. It was in 1921 that he abandoned the extravagant clothes he was wearing and changed to the simple appearance of the Indian farmers wearing dhotis."

This change took place on September 22, 1921, at the house of his friend Ramji Kalyanji at Melamasi Street in Madurai. Gandhi has himself stated that the enlightenment that came to him the previous night was the seed for this change. On the way to Karaikudi that day, he appeared before the public on the stage to deliver a speech at the present Kamaraj Salai in a dhoti.

"It was then that he vowed that he would remain in this form until poverty in India was completely eradicated. This is an area of weavers and has been named as Gandhi Pottal," said Dr Ravichandran.