Mahatma Gandhi And Madurai Are Inseparable
His five visits to the city are landmarks in Indian history
Published : October 2, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
Madurai: Mahatma Gandhi and Madurai are inseparable and intertwined in the history of India. The city retains the 'Gandhi Pottal' as a prime spot in the fond memory of the Father of the Nation as this was the site where he took the vow to remain half-dressed (wearing a dhoti) until poverty in India was completely eradicated.
Even the clothes that Mahatma Gandhi wore during the last moments of his life, along with his ashes, are preserved in Madurai. Special prayers are offered in front of them on the last Friday of every month. Gandhi visited Tamil Nadu 21 times during the freedom struggle, out of which he came to Madurai on five occasions. Each one of his trips to Madurai was a landmark in Indian history.
Madurai is the soil that transformed Gandhi. It was here that he gave up the traditional attire of Gujaratis to wear the clothes worn by Indian peasantry. As the world celebrates the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, Madurai remembers him with respect and fondness. Gandhian scholar Dr Ravichandran of Gandhi Gram Deemed University disclosed that Gandhi's visits to Tamil Nadu came between 1896 and 1946.
Talking about his five Madurai visits, he said, "All these visits had a significant impact not only on the Indian freedom struggle but also on the public. Mahatma Gandhi visited Madurai in 1919, 1921, 1927, 1934 and 1946. It was in 1921 that he abandoned the extravagant clothes he was wearing and changed to the simple appearance of the Indian farmers wearing dhotis."
This change took place on September 22, 1921, at the house of his friend Ramji Kalyanji at Melamasi Street in Madurai. Gandhi has himself stated that the enlightenment that came to him the previous night was the seed for this change. On the way to Karaikudi that day, he appeared before the public on the stage to deliver a speech at the present Kamaraj Salai in a dhoti.
"It was then that he vowed that he would remain in this form until poverty in India was completely eradicated. This is an area of weavers and has been named as Gandhi Pottal," said Dr Ravichandran.
It was Gandhi's strength that compelled the British to relax the dress code for the Royal Society meeting held in London where he went clad in a dhoti. A devotee of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swaminathan pointed out, "This renunciation of clothes by Mahatma Gandhi is a golden letter in the pages of Indian history. All the Nobel laureates have imbibed the basic philosophy of Gandhism. Currently, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is also constantly talking about Swadeshi and self-reliance. Gandhism provided the solution to the problems 80 years ago."
From March 26 to 28 in 1919, Gandhi mobilised volunteers to carry out a Satyagraha against the oppressive Rowlatt Act. Later, from September 28 to 30 in 1927, he had come to raise funds for the Swadeshi campaign. Thereafter, from January 25 to 27 in 1934, he visited Madurai for the All India Harijan Yatra. At that time, Gandhi was accompanied by Thakkar Bapa and Miraben.
Gandhi visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai for the first time after leading the protest for the entry of Scheduled Castes on February 2 and 3 in 1946. Historians say that he had declined to enter the Temple on a previous occasion because the administration there had refused entry to P Kakkan, a prominent freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu.
Secretary of Gandhi Memorial Museum, Nanda Rao added, "After Gandhi was shot dead in 1948, the Centre chose Madurai to establish a museum in his memory. The place that used to be the Rani Mangammal Palace was inaugurated as the Gandhi Memorial Museum in 1959 by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru." This is the first museum in India dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. The clothes that Gandhi was wearing when he was shot are still on display here, along with his ashes.
"On the last Friday of every month, interfaith prayers are held in front of them," he said.
Also read
Gandhi Darshan Museum In Delhi Displays Priceless Relics, Bapu's Message Of Non Violence, Simplicity
Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 156th Birth Anniversary