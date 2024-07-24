Job Seeker To Job Provider: Maharashtra Youth Whose Parents Mortgaged Land To Make Him An Engineer, Quits Job; Owns Company With Rs 60 Crore Turnover

Amravati (Maharashtra): Parents of Nilesh Sabe, a youth from Maharashtra's Akola mortgaged their two acre farm for a loan for their son to become an engineer. Years down the line, Nilesh, albeit becoming a qualified engineer, quit his job to become an entrepreneur with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore and now employs over a hundred youth from the same college where he studied engineering.

Parents' Dream To See Son As Engineer: In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Nilesh Sabe, hailing from Kolasa, a small village in Balapur taluka of Akola district said that his parents mortgaged 2 acres of land and enrolled him in an engineering college with the loan amount. Nilesh passed out as an engineer from Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati in 2018 in the Information Technology stream and got a job of Rs 12000 salary in a Pune-based company. The parents expected that the son would get back the mortgaged farm by paying off the loan.

Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management Amravati (ETV Bharat)

Leaving Job For Passion For Industry: Sabe said that right after getting the job in the Pune based company, he decided within the next three months that he should do his own business instead of being dependent on the job. Sabe's father Ramdas Sabe and mother Nirmala Sabe were somewhat shocked by the surprising decision of their son. But the parents believed their son and supported him in the endeavour. The blessings of his parents became an important strength for him and Nilesh emerged as an entrepreneur after leaving the job to rather be a job provider.

Business Magazine Does The Trick: After quitting job, Nilesh Sabe initially published a magazine named 'SwiftNLift' to highlight the success stories of the leading entrepreneurs of the country. Nilesh roped in entrepreneurs to feature in his business magazine with the magazine becoming an instant success and entrepreneurs lining up to occupy the pages of the magazine.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (ETV Bharat)

COVID-19 Lockdown Hampers Progress: In a major challenge faced by Nilesh Sabe, the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 brought the country's economy to a grinding halt with Sabe's business magazine being no exception. In a silver lining though, Nilesh noticed that despite a global lockdown, a section of industries in the US were running smoothly. Nilesh contacted entrepreneurs in America to feature them in his business magazine and fortunately for him, entrepreneurs in America responded positively. Thus, the success stories of entrepreneurs in America began to be published in Nilesh's magazine. Although the Corona years heralded crisis for most, Nilesh used adversity to his advantage with his business taking a big leap during the lockdown.

After his magazine was published in the US, his business became well known in the industrial world in America and India. Next, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' business magazine started organizing an exhibition of entrepreneurs' goods along with this magazine publication. In order for the entrepreneurs to know about their products all over the world, a special software was developed by SwiftNLift to provide development security and CCTV security for entrepreneurs. Besides, special awards were started by 'Swift n Lift' to give entrepreneurs a new identity in the society apart from the employees of their company. The award show Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar played a key role for the company's growth with a turnover of Rs 60 crore.

From Job Seeker To Job Provider: From doing a paltry job after his parents mortgaged land to becoming a millionnaire, Nilesh Sabe has come a long way. Nilesh provided employment to dozens of youth including the pass outs from the Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati where he himself studied engineering.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (M) during campus recruitment drive at Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management (ETV Bharat)

As on date, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' firm employs over 70 IT engineers besides more than 350 MBA graduates and 12 in the field of mass communication and 11 persons in the field of graphics and video editing department of the business magazine.

“The company needs 100 to 150 more youth today and I am happy that I have come to Amravati to give jobs to the youth of my college,” said Nilesh Sabe while talking to ETV Bharat during a campus recruitment drive.

College Proud Of Students: “It is not easy that a student from a very ordinary home owns an industry with a turnover of Rs 60 crores today. He graduated in 2018 and we are proud of Nilesh Sabe, a student who has grown leaps and bounds in just five-six years,” Principal of Ram Meghe Institute of Engineering and Management, Dr Dinesh Harkut said while talking to 'ETV Bharat'.