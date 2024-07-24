ETV Bharat / offbeat

Job Seeker To Job Provider: Maharashtra Youth Whose Parents Mortgaged Land To Make Him An Engineer, Quits Job; Owns Company With Rs 60 Crore Turnover

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Nilesh Sabe's parents mortgaged 2 acres of their land and enrolled him in an engineering college in Amravati. Nilesh, albeit becoming a qualified engineer, quit his job shortly after getting job. A few years down the line, Nilesh Sabe owns the business magazine 'SwiftNLift' with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore. Sabe now employs over a hundred youth from the same college where he studied engineering. ETV Bharat brings you Sabe's success story.

Maharashtra youth Nilesh Sabe whose parents once mortgaged land for him to become an engineer now employs youth from the college where he studied engineering
Maharashtra youth Nilesh Sabe whose parents once mortgaged land for him to become an engineer now employs youth from the college where he studied engineering (ETV Bharat)

Amravati (Maharashtra): Parents of Nilesh Sabe, a youth from Maharashtra's Akola mortgaged their two acre farm for a loan for their son to become an engineer. Years down the line, Nilesh, albeit becoming a qualified engineer, quit his job to become an entrepreneur with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore and now employs over a hundred youth from the same college where he studied engineering.

Parents' Dream To See Son As Engineer: In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Nilesh Sabe, hailing from Kolasa, a small village in Balapur taluka of Akola district said that his parents mortgaged 2 acres of land and enrolled him in an engineering college with the loan amount. Nilesh passed out as an engineer from Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati in 2018 in the Information Technology stream and got a job of Rs 12000 salary in a Pune-based company. The parents expected that the son would get back the mortgaged farm by paying off the loan.

Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management Amravati
Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management Amravati (ETV Bharat)

Leaving Job For Passion For Industry: Sabe said that right after getting the job in the Pune based company, he decided within the next three months that he should do his own business instead of being dependent on the job. Sabe's father Ramdas Sabe and mother Nirmala Sabe were somewhat shocked by the surprising decision of their son. But the parents believed their son and supported him in the endeavour. The blessings of his parents became an important strength for him and Nilesh emerged as an entrepreneur after leaving the job to rather be a job provider.

Business Magazine Does The Trick: After quitting job, Nilesh Sabe initially published a magazine named 'SwiftNLift' to highlight the success stories of the leading entrepreneurs of the country. Nilesh roped in entrepreneurs to feature in his business magazine with the magazine becoming an instant success and entrepreneurs lining up to occupy the pages of the magazine.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe
Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (ETV Bharat)

COVID-19 Lockdown Hampers Progress: In a major challenge faced by Nilesh Sabe, the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 brought the country's economy to a grinding halt with Sabe's business magazine being no exception. In a silver lining though, Nilesh noticed that despite a global lockdown, a section of industries in the US were running smoothly. Nilesh contacted entrepreneurs in America to feature them in his business magazine and fortunately for him, entrepreneurs in America responded positively. Thus, the success stories of entrepreneurs in America began to be published in Nilesh's magazine. Although the Corona years heralded crisis for most, Nilesh used adversity to his advantage with his business taking a big leap during the lockdown.

After his magazine was published in the US, his business became well known in the industrial world in America and India. Next, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' business magazine started organizing an exhibition of entrepreneurs' goods along with this magazine publication. In order for the entrepreneurs to know about their products all over the world, a special software was developed by SwiftNLift to provide development security and CCTV security for entrepreneurs. Besides, special awards were started by 'Swift n Lift' to give entrepreneurs a new identity in the society apart from the employees of their company. The award show Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar played a key role for the company's growth with a turnover of Rs 60 crore.

From Job Seeker To Job Provider: From doing a paltry job after his parents mortgaged land to becoming a millionnaire, Nilesh Sabe has come a long way. Nilesh provided employment to dozens of youth including the pass outs from the Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati where he himself studied engineering.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (M) during campus recruitment drive at Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management
Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (M) during campus recruitment drive at Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management (ETV Bharat)

As on date, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' firm employs over 70 IT engineers besides more than 350 MBA graduates and 12 in the field of mass communication and 11 persons in the field of graphics and video editing department of the business magazine.

“The company needs 100 to 150 more youth today and I am happy that I have come to Amravati to give jobs to the youth of my college,” said Nilesh Sabe while talking to ETV Bharat during a campus recruitment drive.

College Proud Of Students: “It is not easy that a student from a very ordinary home owns an industry with a turnover of Rs 60 crores today. He graduated in 2018 and we are proud of Nilesh Sabe, a student who has grown leaps and bounds in just five-six years,” Principal of Ram Meghe Institute of Engineering and Management, Dr Dinesh Harkut said while talking to 'ETV Bharat'.

  1. Read more: Gopi Thotakura Becomes 1st Indian Space Tourist on Blue Origin's Private Astronaut Launch
  2. Weed to Wealth: Inspiring Journey of Abdul Mujeeb and His Water Hyacinth Revolution
  3. Back to roots: Gujarat woman returns from London after 35 years; turns into agro-entrepreneur

Amravati (Maharashtra): Parents of Nilesh Sabe, a youth from Maharashtra's Akola mortgaged their two acre farm for a loan for their son to become an engineer. Years down the line, Nilesh, albeit becoming a qualified engineer, quit his job to become an entrepreneur with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore and now employs over a hundred youth from the same college where he studied engineering.

Parents' Dream To See Son As Engineer: In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Nilesh Sabe, hailing from Kolasa, a small village in Balapur taluka of Akola district said that his parents mortgaged 2 acres of land and enrolled him in an engineering college with the loan amount. Nilesh passed out as an engineer from Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati in 2018 in the Information Technology stream and got a job of Rs 12000 salary in a Pune-based company. The parents expected that the son would get back the mortgaged farm by paying off the loan.

Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management Amravati
Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management Amravati (ETV Bharat)

Leaving Job For Passion For Industry: Sabe said that right after getting the job in the Pune based company, he decided within the next three months that he should do his own business instead of being dependent on the job. Sabe's father Ramdas Sabe and mother Nirmala Sabe were somewhat shocked by the surprising decision of their son. But the parents believed their son and supported him in the endeavour. The blessings of his parents became an important strength for him and Nilesh emerged as an entrepreneur after leaving the job to rather be a job provider.

Business Magazine Does The Trick: After quitting job, Nilesh Sabe initially published a magazine named 'SwiftNLift' to highlight the success stories of the leading entrepreneurs of the country. Nilesh roped in entrepreneurs to feature in his business magazine with the magazine becoming an instant success and entrepreneurs lining up to occupy the pages of the magazine.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe
Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (ETV Bharat)

COVID-19 Lockdown Hampers Progress: In a major challenge faced by Nilesh Sabe, the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 brought the country's economy to a grinding halt with Sabe's business magazine being no exception. In a silver lining though, Nilesh noticed that despite a global lockdown, a section of industries in the US were running smoothly. Nilesh contacted entrepreneurs in America to feature them in his business magazine and fortunately for him, entrepreneurs in America responded positively. Thus, the success stories of entrepreneurs in America began to be published in Nilesh's magazine. Although the Corona years heralded crisis for most, Nilesh used adversity to his advantage with his business taking a big leap during the lockdown.

After his magazine was published in the US, his business became well known in the industrial world in America and India. Next, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' business magazine started organizing an exhibition of entrepreneurs' goods along with this magazine publication. In order for the entrepreneurs to know about their products all over the world, a special software was developed by SwiftNLift to provide development security and CCTV security for entrepreneurs. Besides, special awards were started by 'Swift n Lift' to give entrepreneurs a new identity in the society apart from the employees of their company. The award show Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar played a key role for the company's growth with a turnover of Rs 60 crore.

From Job Seeker To Job Provider: From doing a paltry job after his parents mortgaged land to becoming a millionnaire, Nilesh Sabe has come a long way. Nilesh provided employment to dozens of youth including the pass outs from the Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Amravati where he himself studied engineering.

Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (M) during campus recruitment drive at Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management
Entrepreneur Nilesh Sabe (M) during campus recruitment drive at Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management (ETV Bharat)

As on date, Nilesh Sabe's 'SwiftNLift' firm employs over 70 IT engineers besides more than 350 MBA graduates and 12 in the field of mass communication and 11 persons in the field of graphics and video editing department of the business magazine.

“The company needs 100 to 150 more youth today and I am happy that I have come to Amravati to give jobs to the youth of my college,” said Nilesh Sabe while talking to ETV Bharat during a campus recruitment drive.

College Proud Of Students: “It is not easy that a student from a very ordinary home owns an industry with a turnover of Rs 60 crores today. He graduated in 2018 and we are proud of Nilesh Sabe, a student who has grown leaps and bounds in just five-six years,” Principal of Ram Meghe Institute of Engineering and Management, Dr Dinesh Harkut said while talking to 'ETV Bharat'.

  1. Read more: Gopi Thotakura Becomes 1st Indian Space Tourist on Blue Origin's Private Astronaut Launch
  2. Weed to Wealth: Inspiring Journey of Abdul Mujeeb and His Water Hyacinth Revolution
  3. Back to roots: Gujarat woman returns from London after 35 years; turns into agro-entrepreneur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ENTREPRENEUR NILESHNILESH SABESWIFT N LIFTJOB SEEKER TO JOB PROVIDERMAHARASHTRA ENTREPRENEUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.