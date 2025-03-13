Maharashtra: Retired Cop Takes Up A Brush; Paints Pictures Depicting Nature

Amravati: While he was in the police force, he could not pursue his hobby of painting. Diwakar Vagare was then busy capturing the images of the places where the accused had committed a crime. Vagare was working as a photographer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Amravati Police.

However, immediately after retirement, he took up a brush and spalsled colours on a paper as he was immersed into his own world, which gave him happiness. Vagare likes painting, and he paints a variety of pictures, particularly those depicting nature.

Vagare hails from Bori Arab village in Yavatmal district. His father and grandfather were photographers, and hence photography was his born business. "Hence, from childhood, I was into photography. While doing photography, I received a call from the Amravati Police that there was a vacancy in CID, and I was appointed as a photographer," Vagare told ETV Bharat.

"The special unit of Amravati Police used to work to solve heinous crimes. The unit had fingerprint experts, a scientific assistant, a photographer and a driver. They were given a vehicle. My work was to capture the images where the crime had taken place and if any witness was left by the criminals. My work helped to solve the crimes, and the accused were proven guilty," recalled the former policeman.

He retired from Amaravati Police, which comes under the Maharashtra Police, in 2012. "My elder daughter tied the knot and shifted to Canada. The young daughter is a teacher in a school," he added.

Following the demise of his wife, who was an art teacher, Vagare took a brush in his hands instead of a camera and started to create mesmerising pictures.

"My wife and daughters were fond of painting. My grandfather, Balkrishna Vagare, was also fond of painting and ginning pressing. I used to watch him and then started loving art and painting. While I was working, I felt something was wrong. However, since my job was 24 hours, I could not find time to pursue my hobby. However, after retirement, I am into painting all the time," he added.

Vagare states that initially, he painted small pictures. "Once I could do that, I started painting pictures on 2x3 paper. I started to paint nature paintings, which I like. Hence, my nature pictures are more in number. I have also painted using watercolours, acrylics and oil paints. I paint daily in the night for two-three hours," he added.

According to the retired policeman, he completes one painting in three to four hours. "Since I am a rookie in this field, it takes 8-10 hours to draw the figure," he quipped.

Vagare also said he has not had any formal education for arts and painting. "When I go to bigger cities like Nagpur or Mumbai, I buy paints, oil paints, watercolours and brushes. At times, I also order the materials needed for painting online," he added.



Some of his paintings include a Lord Vittal temple on the banks of River Indrayani, Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, birds and animals, a tiger, forts, a village receiving rains, and women filling water.