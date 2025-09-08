Maharashtra | Ginger Farming Turns A Boon For Manoj Gonte; Earns Lakhs Of Rupees
Manoj Gonte has set an example for other farmers in Maharashtra with his sheer hard work
Published : September 8, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
By Ravindra Mahale
Kopargaon: At a time when farmers allegedly die by suicide due to non-payment of loans, a farmer from Kopargaon in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra has shown the way to earn a substantial amount of income through ginger farming.
Instead of cultivating traditional crops, Manoj Gonte, who hails from Ogdi village, decided to cultivate ginger, which is needed for making tea and various other food items, and the move earned him rich dividends. He had a short land available with him, but he made the most of it. In meagre 36 'gunthas' (less than one acre) of land, Gonte cultivated a whopping 280 quintals of ginger.
He earned a net profit of a staggering Rs 4.5 lakh, and that too in just 14 months. Earlier, he sowed traditional crops like onion, maize, moong, and soybean. But due to the falling rates of these crops and increased expenditure for cultivation, it was a herculean task for Manoj to make ends meet.
"I was not getting an adequate amount of money by cultivating these crops. Even though there was a drop in the prices of onions. I needed to do something different," Gonte told ETV Bharat.
So what triggered the shift to ginger farming? A few farmers from the village had already taken to ginger farming, and seeing their success, Manoj also decided to shun traditional farming and move to ginger farming. And once the decision was made, he collected all the necessary information about it.
Initially, Gonte purchased eight quintal seeds of the Mahim variety of ginger and cultivated them in a part of his land. He sold the ginger, which was cultivated in six gunthas, to his friends and also told them the benefits of ginger farming. When this experiment was a success, in 2024, he cultivated ginger in 30 gunthas of land.
He then used drip irrigation and good fertilisers and spent approximately Rs four and a half lakh. After 14 months, he sold the ginger in the market, but initially, he did not get the required price; however, later, he was able to sell the ginger at Rs 40 per kg. He stored ginger at his place when the prices were lower and, when the prices increased, he decided to sell it. A businessman from Deogaon, Rangori Gorakh Ravate, purchased all the ginger.
He admitted that since it was his beginning of a new crop, he could not afford to take any risks.