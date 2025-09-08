ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maharashtra | Ginger Farming Turns A Boon For Manoj Gonte; Earns Lakhs Of Rupees

By Ravindra Mahale

Kopargaon: At a time when farmers allegedly die by suicide due to non-payment of loans, a farmer from Kopargaon in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra has shown the way to earn a substantial amount of income through ginger farming.

Instead of cultivating traditional crops, Manoj Gonte, who hails from Ogdi village, decided to cultivate ginger, which is needed for making tea and various other food items, and the move earned him rich dividends. He had a short land available with him, but he made the most of it. In meagre 36 'gunthas' (less than one acre) of land, Gonte cultivated a whopping 280 quintals of ginger.

He earned a net profit of a staggering Rs 4.5 lakh, and that too in just 14 months. Earlier, he sowed traditional crops like onion, maize, moong, and soybean. But due to the falling rates of these crops and increased expenditure for cultivation, it was a herculean task for Manoj to make ends meet.

"I was not getting an adequate amount of money by cultivating these crops. Even though there was a drop in the prices of onions. I needed to do something different," Gonte told ETV Bharat.