Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Many people collect stamps or coins as their hobby. But Ashatai Bhand, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, has a unique hobby: she collects lamps.

Over the past six decades, Ashatai has gathered nearly four hundred different lamps, made of copper, brass, glass, and even some from the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Lighting Traditions: Ashatai’s Six-Decade Journey Collecting Historic Lamps (ETV Bharat)

Her interest in lamps began when she was young. Her grandmother once showed her some valuable items: silver, brass, and copper objects. Instead of choosing jewellery or coins, Asha selected an old brass lamp. She said she still doesn't know why she selected that particular lamp.

After that, whenever she visits a new place in India or abroad, she buys a lamp as a memory. Each lamp in her collection reflects the culture of a different region: some are simple, some have detailed designs, and others are connected to special stories or beliefs.

Lighting Traditions: Ashatai’s Six-Decade Journey Collecting Historic Lamps (ETV Bharat)

Her collection includes rare “Shiva-era” lamps, like one iron lamp from Shivaji’s time. According to legend, these lamps could keep burning even if rolled down a mountain and were once used to confuse enemies by creating the illusion of a large number of soldiers.

Ashatai has lamps that show various faiths and traditions, including South Indian, Jain, and Christian cultures. She even owns lamps that look like the ones from Aladdin’s tales, with flames that can burn for up to fifteen days.

Lighting Traditions: Ashatai’s Six-Decade Journey Collecting Historic Lamps (ETV Bharat)

Keeping this collection is not easy, but Ashatai spends time cleaning and preserving each lamp. She believes these lamps keep the light of Indian culture shining. Lighting lamps during festivals or as an act of gratitude is a long tradition in India—a tradition Ashatai wants to protect.