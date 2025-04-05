Maharashtra Girl's 'Divyang Friendly Ramp' During Train Travel Earns Her National Scholarship From AICTE

Nandurbar: Whenever Samidha travelled by train with her father, one thing that concerned her the most was visuals of differently-abled passengers struggling to board and alight train. She wondered if there was a way she could help them out. That curiosity and her dedication to help the differently-abled has now earned her a national recognition.

Thirteen-year-old Samidha Nitin Deore, a Class VII student of Shroff High School in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, came up with a simple yet powerful idea, because of which she now finds herself in the list of students selected from across the country by Union Education Ministry for a prestigious research scholarship.

While 1450 contestants had taken part in the national-level competition to present their research, only 200 managed to impress the evaluators, and Samidha was one of them.

Maharashtra Girl's 'Divyang Friendly Ramp' During Train Travel Earns Her National Recognition (ETV Bharat)

During train travel, she was moved seeing the difficulty with which people using wheelchairs were lifted manually into the coach due to the gap between the platform and the train. Looking for a solution, she designed a prototype for an automatic wheelchair ramp that can bridge this gap. With constant guidance from her father and support from her school, she finally finished the project prototype and named it 'Divyang Snehi Ramp' (Divyang friendly ramp), as a mark of respect for the differently-abled.

During the competition, Samidha's project caught the attention of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. Out of over 18,500 schools and 5200 student entries across the country, Samidha's project took most of the limelight.

"While travelling, I noticed that the Divyang people needed help during boarding and alighting from the coach. I discussed this with my father and started researching. There is a gap between the railway coach and the platform, which causes difficulty. This is why I thought of designing an automatic 'wheelchair ramp' from the platform to the coach to make it easier for these people to board and alight on their own. Of the 1450 shortlisted research presentations at the national level, only 200 were selected for prototype development. And my project is one of them," stated Samidha.

As per reports, AICTE has awarded her a scholarship of Rs 1.5 lakh to facilitate her in taking the research to the next level. A formal letter was also sent by Dr Elangovan Kariappan, Deputy Director of the Research Department at AICTE, to the school principal Sushma Shah, to confirm her selection and grant of scholarship.