15 Minutes To Success: Vidarbha Farmer First To Experiment How AI Sweetens The Future Of Oranges

Amravati : Artificial Intelligence is no more limited to a particular section of people, it is all pervasive now. So how can Gaurav Bijwe, a farmer, be far behind? For him, early mornings are not about rushing to the fields but to pick up the phone. Not to check the whatsapp messages or news but to get update on his family’s orange orchard through his AI app on the phone. Without having to step out, Bijwe checks on the over-all condition of the orchards - the moisture levels - optimal. Pest threat - nil. Fertilizer status - balanced. What else does he need?

Well, 15 minutes exactly and he gets to know everything his 1,200 orange trees need. In Kharpi village of Amravati, AI is not the future of farming, it is blooming sweet oranges on an orchard spread on acres.

15 Minutes To Success: Maharashtra Farmer Shows How AI Sweetens The Future Of Oranges In Vidarbha (ETV Bharat)

One orange orchard in the village is proving that AI-powered farming technology is not just supporting agriculture, but transforming the lives of farmers. And leading the AI revolution in farming is Gaurav, son of Vijay Bijwe, whose 8-acre orange orchard has turned into a model for the region and the country as well.

Using a sensor-based satellite system, Bijwe’s orchard is under constant supervision, tracking soil moisture to sunlight intensity, in real-time. The system has solar-powered sensors that measure soil temperature, moisture, and even atmospheric humidity, which are analysed using AI. The app then generates a smart irrigation schedule and nutrient management plan and updates the farmer through the app.

“About 1,200 orange trees are is monitored individually by this system. The sensors help us determine the amount of water needed, soil health and even find deficiencies in nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus,” says Dr. Bhushan Gosavi, an agriculture expert working on AI management of farms, from Nashik.

The AI implementation is part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and other digital agriculture initiatives which have been launched by the Government of India to increase productivity while reducing resource use.

Bijwe’s orchard is showing results like never before. Each tree has 1,000 to 1,500 oranges even under adverse weather conditions. Water use has dropped by over 50% and pesticide and fungicide usage reduced due to immediate detection of reasons.

What is the best part of it ? Bijwe manages the farm remotely by devoting just 15 minutes a day through his mobile app. “Every morning, I get all the updates on my phone. I get to know moisture levels, pest alerts, and sunlight conditions. And if anything is amiss, I get notified instantly,” says Gaurav, who is the first one to adopt AI for his farm. “The app has saved my time, money, and unnecessary guesswork,” he adds.

On the cost of technology, Bijwe says he spent about Rs 60,000 to have a complete setup that include sensors, solar panel, and app. "But the results are phenomenal and I do not mind the investment," he says with excitement.

The transformation of the farms is visible even from a distance. “When there are no fruits in the nearby orchards upto 15 km radius, our trees are full. This is the first year I am sure we will get a good return," says Vijay. After years of losses, the family has finally got what it always wanted - a good produce and harvest that can give them good money. "The AI helped us do that convincingly," he adds.

Farmers and agri experts from different parts of the country visit the AI powered orange orchard (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Gosavi says this is India’s first AI experiment in orange farming and people including farmers and agri-experts from Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Yavatmal are reaching Kharpi to see the results. “This is just the beginning. AI can do wonders provided farmers are ready to adopt the tech. It will be the backbone of agriculture very soon,” he asserts.

The Vidarbha region which was once known for its agrarian distress, is seeing glow of the orange orchard this year. Exploring the possibilities in AI, farmers too express hope that technology could bear fruit more effectively that the toil under the sun. "The orange fields in the vicinity can also see their orchards in full bloom if they take to AI technology by understanding its application," Dr Gosavi adds.