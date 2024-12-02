Maharashtra: Cat Show In Kolhapur Draws Visitors

Kolhapur: Kolhapur residents got to see the various forms of domestic and foreign domestic cats. The occasion was the ‘Cat Show’ organised by the Feline Club of India Kolhapur branch.

Over a thousand people, young and old, had gathered in Kolhapur on December 1 to see the domestic and foreign cats. The Feline Club of India organised a unique ‘Cat Show’ at Mahasainik Darbar Hall.

Over 200 cats of various breeds were worth seeing in it. In this show, visitors witnessed over 200 cats of various breeds like Persian cat, Classic Long Hair, Bengal Cat, Maine Coon, British Short Hair, Exotic Short Cat, Siberian Cat, Siamese, Orivo, and Indian breed Indy Mau. The cats came to Kolhapur from different parts of Maharashtra, Andhra, Goa, Kolkata, and Karnataka.

Cat lovers from Kolhapur had gathered to see the cats in this show. Among all of them, the Bengal cat, which looked like a Bengal tiger, became the centre of attraction. Cats ranging from Rs 5,000 to lakhs were kept in this show.

In this show, information was given on how to take care of cats, their vaccinations, and what their diet should be.

Meanwhile, the craze for keeping pets has increased in Kolhapur in the last few years. Cat lovers from all over the country were also surprised by the response received from cat-loving parents this time. A cat show was organised in Kolhapur for the fourth time in the last five years and the people of Kolhapur responded spontaneously.

District Animal Husbandry Officer, Kolhapur Dr Pramod Babar said, "The Cat Show is definitely beneficial for the people of Kolhapur, as a lot of people adopt cats and they have obtained information on how to handle cats."

The organiser Mohammed Kajgale said that the response has been increasing and there were over nine breeds of cats, which participated in the show.

A participant Akhil Tamboli said that he decided to adopt a cat since he had been fond of the pet animal since his childhood. Tamboli came to Kolhapur from Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district.

A visitor Siddhi Inamdar said, "I like cats but I am attending such a show for the first time. There are cute cats in the show and my knowledge was enhanced after coming to the show."