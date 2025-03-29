Make A Wish, Nail A Coin: A 300-Year-Old Tradition In A Belagavi Temple That Fulfilled Devotees' Desires

Belagavi: Mahalakshmi temple, located in this quiet village called Sulebhavi, 17 km from Belagavi, holds years-long history on its wooden pillars and beams, with devotees nailing coins on them as a mark of wish fulfilment. Known as the Temple of Coins, the place of worship has also been witness to more than 300 years of history through the currencies of varied denominations. But the tradition of striking coins has been stopped since some time now.

As was the practice, devotees used to visit the temple with a wish and once that was fulfilled, as a mark of gratitude, they nailed one or more coins on the pillars and beams. While some of these coins are from bygone eras - dating back to even Queen Victoria’s rule, others mostly belong to post-Independence India. Even today, the frames of the doors of the sanctum sanctorum, and more than 20 pillars and beams are fully covered with coins of Re 1, 50 paise, 25 paise, 10 paise denominations. Also found are silver coins but most of the coins are unrecognizable.

Make A Wish, Nail A Coin: A 300-Year-Old Tradition In A Belagavi Temple That Fulfils Devotees' Desires (ETV Bharat)

“The tradition of nailing coins after wish fulfilment has been a constant feature in this temple since centuries,” says temple priest Ramesh Poojary. “The temple had more than two lakh coins engraved on its pillars. It was only during the renovation works that some of it were removed. But still, there are thousands more,” he adds.

However, the tradition has been discontinued ever since the temple authorities have asked people to put the coins in the donation box instead of nailing those.

The presiding deity Mahalakshmi, revered as Jagruta Devi (the Ever-Watchful Goddess), is believed to help devotees, transform their lives and usher prosperity to their houses. A temple that is about 500 years old, it draws people from many states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.

Some people associated with the temple say, in 1940, a devotee Mallikarjuna Korishetty prayed to the goddess for a child and when his wish was fulfilled, he carried out a massive renovation work of the temple. Today, the temple trust continues the work as and when needed.

Every five years, the temple hosts a grand nine-day fair with Bhandara Honnata, a traditional ritual where devotees playfully throw yellow turmeric powder, a tradition that is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. The temple trust makes sure that the festival remains a community-driven event, sans any loud music or banners that affect the beauty, peace and tranquility in the area.

"Our aim is that the fair should be held peacefully and the devotees participate with enthusiasm. Therefore, ours is a model fair in the surrounding villages," say temple trust members Shashikant Sangolli and Murugesha Hampiholi.

Another fascinating feature of the temple is the Panchamukhi Vahana, a five-headed mythical creature that serves as the goddess’s mount with five heads of different animals like a lion, tiger, owl, fox, and peacock, each one symbolising wisdom, power, patience, and prosperity. "This unique form of the goddess is not seen anywhere else in the country," say villagers.

The temple’s sanctum sanctorum gets the first rays of the sun every morning, while in the evening, the last rays of the setting sun also touches the goddess’s feet. To watch the sight, devotees make a beeline during dawn and dusk hours.

For Sulebhavi residents, the Mahalakshmi Temple is not just a place of worship but a symbol of faith. “When we visit the temple and touch the coins, we can feel the aura of all those who visited earlier and nailed these coins. We have immense faith on the Goddess because she carries us through our pains and struggles,” say devotees Sridevi and Shilpa Kamble.