Prayagraj: The largest religious gathering, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, has already concluded in this spiritual city. The 45-day event not only saw millions of devotees taking a holy dip in the confluence of faith but also brought significant earnings and employment to many people. Some earned by selling toothpicks, others by selling tea, but the story of the Mahara family stands out. The family claimed that they earned Rs 30 crore during the 45 days of the religious fair by operating their boats for the devotees.

Pintu Mahara, one of the family members, told ETV Bharat that the arrangements made by the Yogi Adityanath government in Kumbh increased the number of devotees coming to Prayagraj, which also benefited them by bringing the fruits of their hard work.

“It was a Mahaprasad from God, as my family and I could make a good income during the mela,” he said.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahara Family Earns Rs 30 Crore In 45 Days Through Boat Services (ETV Bharat)

Over 500 members of the Mahara family were engaged in ferrying people in boats. They had put more than 100 boats into service during the Maha Kumbh and also acquired boats from surrounding areas to expand their services to the devotees.

The boatmen said that there was an atmosphere of happiness in the family after the Maha Kumbh. “So many devotees came to the Kumbh that we had worked for the entire 45 days, and our boats did not remain empty even for a single day.

“We are grateful to the government for giving us respect and employment during the Maha Kumbh. We will never forget the earnings this year,” said Pintu.

“All the boatmen must have seen so much money for the first time. The next Kumbh will be even more divine and grand,” he added.

The Mahara family has received praise from many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both of whom expressed a desire to meet them and seek their blessings.

Adityanath mentioned the family in the assembly, stating that the family owns 130 boats and earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Maha Kumbh.

“Each boat earned Rs 23 lakh in 45 days. If we break it down to daily earnings, each boat made Rs 50,000 to Rs 52,000,” he said.