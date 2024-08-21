Madras Day: Celebrating The Founding Of The City

Madras Day is celebrated annually on August 22 to commemorate the founding of Madras, the capital city of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It bears Madras' name. By erecting Fort St. George on a small plot of land that the British East India Company purchased from the final Chandragiri King in 1639, it honours the establishment of the modern city. The week-long celebrations involve a number of planned activities for both citizens and students.

History of Madras Day

While attending the Chennai Heritage Foundation trustees' meeting in 2004, historian S. Muthiah, journalists Shashi Nair and Vincent D'Souza, and historians Shashi Nair and Vincent D'Souza proposed the idea to celebrate this day. The idea was inspired by Vincent D'Souza's annual Mylapore festival, which is held in January. The festival, which honours the history and culture of Chennai, is highly anticipated by the locals.

The people decided to celebrate August 22 as Madras Day because they believed a festival honouring the founding of Madras City ought to be held similarly. Chennai residents celebrate Madras Day with great fervour each year, and as the holiday gains popularity, more and more people are calling for Madras Week and Madras Month to be observed.

17th century: Until the early 17th century the area was a part of the Vijayanagara Empire. The East India Company arrived and sought land for trade and commercial activities. Madras came into being on August 22 1639, when East India Company (EIC) signed land deed in the village of Madraspatnam.

On August 22, 1639, the EIC signed a deed for land in the village of Madraspuram. Construction of Fort St. George began in the year 1640 and 5 years after that the EIC obtained the permission to expand the property.

In 1647 Golkanda conquered Madras, and later it came under the control of the Mughals in 1687. Madras became an important centre for trade between India and Europe. However, after being under control by the Mughals for 59 years, French forces captured Madras in 1746.

In 1748 Madras returned to the British. Post-independence, Madras became the capital city of Tamil Nadu and in 1998 the city was renamed Chennai. The East India Company made Fort St. George in Chennai, the first significant English settlement in India. Madras Week will be celebrated from August 18 to 25.

Importance of Madras Day

Madras Day honours the founding of the city of Madras, which came about when the East India Company purchased it from the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. The day essentially provides a platform to celebrate the founding of this amazing city of Madras, which is now Chennai, as well as its extensive legacy and fascinating past.

"The primary motive of celebrating 'Madras Day' is to focus on the city, its past and its present," according to the founders of the event. Youth demand to rename Madras Day to Madras Week or even Madras Month is increasing as their enthusiasm for the celebrations of Madras Day grows.

Chennai is well known for having a vibrant cultural scene. It is a hub for classical music, dance, and other performing arts in addition to traditional forms of art like Bharatanatyam dance and Carnatic music. Chennai is a well-known destination for medical tourism because of its first-rate medical facilities and specialized medical services.

Referred to as "Kollywood" in the film industry, Chennai serves as a major hub for the Tamil film industry. It is the second-biggest film industry in India, After Bollywood. Among Chennai's historical sites are the Government Museum, National Art Gallery, and Parthasarathy Temple.