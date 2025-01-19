MadLabs: Revolutionising Science And Math Learning Through Fun And Practical Experiences

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India is home to a unique centre that has introduced a new methodology to learn science and mathematics as they use entertainment and engaging ways to teach.

MadLabs, the first-of-a-kind STEM-themed park at Snow City, is a hub of science learning developed by seven former research scientists from top institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National University of Singapore.

Several science enthusiasts, both young and old, gather at the park and explore several aspects of science and mathematics in a fun and exploratory manner.

“The idea behind MadLabs is to ignite scientific temperament among people, especially kids, and excite curiosity and leave them with more questions and lead to discovery,” one of the founders, Mrinal Shah, explained.

Several science enthusiasts, both young and old, gather at MadLabs, Bengaluru, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Recently, MadLabs organised an event in which renowned scientists including former Director of IISc, Professor P. Balaram, and former Chairman of ISRO, Padma Dr A S Kiran Kumar participated. The guests highlighted the importance of centres like MadLabs to make science learning easy and accessible to everyone.

“MadLabs has put up an incredible show of scientific entertainment for children, adults, and even grandparents,” Professor Balaram remarked. “The team has invested tremendous effort into designing a space with remarkable equipment that motivates learning for people of all ages.”

Dr Kumar highlighted the innovative approach of MadLabs. “Learning through practical experience and entertainment is the key. When someone enters MadLabs without knowing the science behind the activities and then experiences it, they grasp the underlying concepts through curiosity and exploration,” he said.

He also spoke about India’s advancements in space technology, particularly the SpaDeX satellites. “SpaDeX is a stepping stone toward assembling objects in space, which is essential for future missions like putting humans on the Moon and creating space stations. This technological achievement is pivotal for our country,” Dr Kumar explained.

The organisers at MadLabs said that the park aims to bring people of all age groups and backgrounds, including family members together, to actively participate and engage with science. “We plan to organise workshops tailored to different age groups, including robotics and shadow theatre. Our goal is to collaborate with schools and communities to create an inclusive space where people can explore science, discover their inner strengths, and enjoy active entertainment,” shared Shah.