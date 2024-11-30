MP: Meet Akshad Pandit, The 'Wikipedia of Railways' From Ratlam

Ratlam: Akshad Pandit, a 24-year-old visually impaired individual from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, has earned the nickname "Wikipedia of Railways" for his incredible ability to recall information about trains. Akshad has memorised the names, numbers, and timetables of approximately 5,000 trains across India.

Despite his visual impairment, Akshad developed a passion for railways at a young age. He would often travel with his family by train and gather information about stations and trains. Akshad also utilised YouTube videos to learn more about trains, memorising timetables and other details from audio recordings.

ETV Bharat Team was stunned to get accurate responses from him when asked about trains to Goa, Jaipur, Chennai and Guwahati from Ratlam. He even detailed which trains run on which days.

Akshad's knowledge about trains is so extensive that people in Ratlam often contact him for information about trains rather than calling the railway enquiry number. He can even identify the type of engine attached to a train based on its sound. Akshad's remarkable talent has earned him recognition, and he has even started his own YouTube channel to share his knowledge with others.

Akshad's family and friends are proud of his achievements, and he is now pursuing a career in music, having completed his post-graduation in the field. Despite his visual impairment, Akshad's determination and passion have made him a local celebrity, and his knowledge of railways continues to inspire and amaze those around him.