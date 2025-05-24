ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh | Chhindwara Tribals Launch 'Baghdev Abhiyan' To Honour Tigers As Divine Protectors

Chhindwara: In a blend of tradition and wildlife conservation, tribal communities in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh have launched the 'Baghdev Abhiyan', a campaign that honours the tiger as a god. This initiative, running from May 22 (International Biodiversity Day) to July 29 (World Tiger Day), honours tribal beliefs while promoting awareness about tiger conservation.

The Baghdev Abhiyan is being organised by the Pench Tiger Reserve Management in collaboration with the Seoni district administration to celebrate biodiversity and tribal heritage.

The tribal people of Chhindwara have revered the tiger as a god for generations. Baghdev, or the tiger, is seen as a divine force that protects forests, provides blessings, and symbolises strength. People pray to Baghdev, make wishes, and seek blessings for rain, good harvests, and well-being.

This spiritual practice by the tribals has naturally supported conservation efforts. By honouring tigers as sacred, these communities have helped protect them and their habitats, contributing to India's status as home to the largest tiger population in the world.

Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Pench Tiger Reserve, said, "World Tiger Day is about raising awareness, but with 'Baghdev Abhiyan', we are also celebrating the emotional and sacred bond that local communities have with tigers."