Madhya Pradesh | Chhindwara Tribals Launch 'Baghdev Abhiyan' To Honour Tigers As Divine Protectors

Chhindwara: In a blend of tradition and wildlife conservation, tribal communities in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh have launched the 'Baghdev Abhiyan', a campaign that honours the tiger as a god. This initiative, running from May 22 (International Biodiversity Day) to July 29 (World Tiger Day), honours tribal beliefs while promoting awareness about tiger conservation.
The Baghdev Abhiyan is being organised by the Pench Tiger Reserve Management in collaboration with the Seoni district administration to celebrate biodiversity and tribal heritage.
The tribal people of Chhindwara have revered the tiger as a god for generations. Baghdev, or the tiger, is seen as a divine force that protects forests, provides blessings, and symbolises strength. People pray to Baghdev, make wishes, and seek blessings for rain, good harvests, and well-being.
This spiritual practice by the tribals has naturally supported conservation efforts. By honouring tigers as sacred, these communities have helped protect them and their habitats, contributing to India's status as home to the largest tiger population in the world.
Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Pench Tiger Reserve, said, "World Tiger Day is about raising awareness, but with 'Baghdev Abhiyan', we are also celebrating the emotional and sacred bond that local communities have with tigers."
"The campaign involves 130 eco-development committees across the buffer zone. Villagers, guided by expert potters from Gram Panchdhar, are making clay tiger idols by hand, each one a personal prayer or wish dedicated to Baghdev," Singh added.
These terracotta tigers will be baked in furnaces and installed near Khawasa, alongside a striking tiger sculpture made of steel scrap. Tourists and residents from outside the buffer zone are also invited to participate, create their own clay tigers, and write their names and wishes on them. This initiative not only strengthens conservation messages but also opens employment opportunities for local potters and sculptors, providing them recognition and income.
The campaign was officially launched by Seoni Collector Sanskriti Jain and Pench officials on May 22, aiming to create a space where nature and tradition come together in harmony.
Singh said, "This is not just a conservation campaign, it is a celebration of faith, nature, and local craftsmanship. By bringing people closer to the tigers through worship, art, and tradition, the Baghdev Abhiyan is protecting wildlife."
