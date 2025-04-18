Wings Find Love: A Family Of Bird Lovers Construct A 3-Storey Outdoor Aviary At Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer: Starting with a tiny gesture of affection, the Madani family has gone on to develop a wide platform and a permanent three-storey tower to provide grain, water and shelter to thousands of birds that visit the aviary every day. The Madani family's platform and the outdoor birdhouse have received unfailing support from the local public as we

The bird paradise constructed in the Bhadresh Gandhav village of Barmer area in Rajasthan has won appreciation from people of all walks of life far and wide. With each word of appreciation, the Madani family has made even greater efforts to provide many more facilities at the bird tower so that the winged visitors will feel at home there during their every visit. From their side, the people are also giving full support to this family of bird lovers.

Aviary developed by the Madani family. (ETV Bharat)

According to Kailash Chand Jain of the Madani family, initially, his mother Jiyo Devi used to feed the birds that would land in front of their house in search of grain. Seeing the arrival of so many birds, Jain decided to give those birds some permanent facilities. Then, he built a platform outside the house, and the family started feeding the birds there. Because of this, 100-150 birds started coming there regularly. As per the wishes of his mother, a full-fledged, multi-storeyed tower with dwelling flats for birds was constructed on a plot of their land in 2007 and 2010. After this, thousands of birds began arriving there.

Arrangements in the tower: Kailashchand Jain said that at present, a platform has been built in a three-storey building by making a boundary wall on a plot of 90x100 feet. There is a tank arrangement on the ground floor. Grains are stored on the first floor and are transported to the second floor daily. Iron rods along with nests have been installed on the third floor for the birds to stay so that there is a provision to save the winged guests during storms, hurricanes and rain.

Aviary developed by the Madani family. (ETV Bharat)

According to Kailash Chandra Jain, 200 kg of millet grains and 10 kg of gram are provided at the bird tower every day. About five thousand birds come here to eat grains and drink water. He said that an employee has been appointed to look after the platform, and he feeds the birds every morning and afternoon. Jain said that now and then, he also feeds the birds there.

Jain further said that their Bird Lover Institute was registered in March 2016 with the cooperation of the local people. Any financial support coming forth is being spent to provide feed and water for the birds. It is only with the cooperation of everyone that this noble work is being done, he said.

Aviary developed by the Madani family. (ETV Bharat)

Water Sensor Plant: He said that a water sensor plant has been installed keeping in mind that water should be available to the birds all the time and it should not be wasted. His friend said that such sensor plants are installed in Gujarat, and, on the same lines, one such sensor water plant has been installed on this bird platform for Rs 30,000. Now there is no need to fill water for the birds and water is automatically available to the birds all the time.

He said that separate drains have also been installed for the birds so that, in summer, the birds can get relief from the heat by wetting their bodies with water. Apart from this, a green cover is developed with a large number of trees and plants planted around this platform. A 70-foot-high birdhouse has also been developed at a distance of 100 meters from the platform. About 900 flats have been built in it for the birds to stay.

Bird tower constructed by the Madani family. (ETV Bharat)

Lakhs of rupees spent annually: Every day, 200 kg of millet and 10 kg of gram are being provided to the birds. The organization is spending Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually on the bird feed. According to Kailash Chand, the market price of millet is 32 rupees per kg and gram is 90 rupees per kg. About 5 thousand pigeons and other birds come here daily. Apart from this, 80 peacocks also take shelter here.

Resident Dinesh Charan said, "I have been seeing this bird platform for the last 12 years. Thousands of birds come here. There is a great arrangement for feed, water and shade for the birds here. Small houses have also been built for the birds to stay. This is a very good effort. Common people can take inspiration from this. In today's time, efforts like this are very important for birds."