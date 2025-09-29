ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maa Angar Moti Temple: The Guardian Goddess Of 52 Villages In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Nestled beside the Gangrel Dam (Ravishankar Dam) in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, Maa Angar Moti Temple draws devotees from local communities, across India and even abroad during Navratri. The unique practice of worshipping the feet of the Mother Goddess at this temple attracts many visitors, making the site especially significant in the region.

According to temple priests, the original idol of the temple was stolen in 1937, but the feet of the Mother Goddess could not be taken. Since that time, devotees have continued to worship the feet, and later, a new idol was installed near them.

Devotees in Maa Angar Moti Temple (ETV Bharat)

Many believe that couples who are unable to have children receive blessings after worshipping Maa Angar Moti, which is why thousands of lamps are lit every year during Navratri.

A devotee said, "We have come to see the feet of the Mother Goddess. The atmosphere here is unique, and the Mother Goddess fulfils every wish."