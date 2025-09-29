Maa Angar Moti Temple: The Guardian Goddess Of 52 Villages In Dhamtari
Maa Angar Moti Temple near Gangrel Dam is revered for unique tribal traditions, miracle beliefs, and special worship during Navratri
Published : September 29, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Dhamtari: Nestled beside the Gangrel Dam (Ravishankar Dam) in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, Maa Angar Moti Temple draws devotees from local communities, across India and even abroad during Navratri. The unique practice of worshipping the feet of the Mother Goddess at this temple attracts many visitors, making the site especially significant in the region.
According to temple priests, the original idol of the temple was stolen in 1937, but the feet of the Mother Goddess could not be taken. Since that time, devotees have continued to worship the feet, and later, a new idol was installed near them.
Many believe that couples who are unable to have children receive blessings after worshipping Maa Angar Moti, which is why thousands of lamps are lit every year during Navratri.
A devotee said, "We have come to see the feet of the Mother Goddess. The atmosphere here is unique, and the Mother Goddess fulfils every wish."
Temple priest Tukaram Markam says, "Here, the Mother Goddess appeared from the earth in the form of a girl."
Jivrakhan Marai, President of the Angar Moti Temple Trust, related, "The worship of the feet here is a tribal tradition, and those whose wishes are fulfilled also perform special prayers here."
The temple is recognised as the presiding goddess of 52 villages that existed in the region before the Gangrel Dam was built. Even before the establishment of these villages, the idol of Maa Angar Moti was said to have emerged from the ground.
When the dam was completed in 1976, the area was submerged along with the original 600-year-old temple, but devotees ensured that faith remained strong. The temple was reconstructed at the banks of the dam, and it continues to be a significant religious and cultural centre.
Maa Angar Moti Temple stands not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of collective faith, belief, and stories of miracles. Navratri is marked by a growing crowd of devotees, drawn by the temple’s beliefs and traditions.
