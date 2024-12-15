Lucknow's Silver Footwear: A Royal Craft Facing Extinction Amid Growing Demand

Lucknow: Dilbar Hussain, a master artisan from the capital, has been honing the skill of making shoes, chappals and sandals studded with silver, pearls and jewels for three generations. Nawab Masood Abdullah, a descendant of the Nawabs, shared that in the late 19th century, the trend of wearing silver shoes adorned with diamonds and jewels became popular among the Nawabs and nobles of Awadh. This tradition was preserved and perfected by artisans, who were especially settled in Lucknow by the Nawabs.

The Nawabs' patronage of these artisans has played a pivotal role in the continued prominence of Lucknow's craftsmanship. As a result, the city’s artisans have not only made a name for themselves across India, but also internationally, known for their exquisite work in silver footwear.

However, this heritage is facing the threat of extinction. In light of this, Nawab Abdullah urges the Archaeological Department and the Uttar Pradesh government to step in and help protect this unique craft. He suggests organising a market like the Meena Bazaar at the Bada Imambara, which would showcase Lucknow’s traditional craftsmanship and carvings, helping to preserve this heritage while attracting more tourists.

Dilbar Hussain, who carries forward the art of making silver shoes, explains that he inherited this craft from his father and brother, both of whom were experts. He learned the skill as a child. The process begins with creating the frame for the shoes. Then, a silver sheet is heated and moulded into the desired shape. Finally, diamonds and jewels are added, enhancing the beauty of the shoe's manifold. The starting price for these silver shoes and slippers is Rs 5,000, but they can become much more expensive depending on the customer's preferences.

Dilbar Hussain laments that today, only a handful of artisans remain in Lucknow, who still make silver shoes. The younger generation is largely uninterested in this craft due to its demanding nature and relatively low income. He fears that without government intervention, this heritage could soon be lost.

Azhar Hussain, a seller of silver shoes and slippers, notes that these shoes were originally worn by the Nawabs, but over time, common people have also begun to use them—especially for weddings, when special silver footwear is custom-made for the bride and groom.

In recent years, the demand for silver shoes has increased, with buyers viewing them not just as a luxury, but also as an investment. Dilbar Hussain points out that while wearing silver shoes offers a royal experience, they can also be sold later for a profit if needed, making them a valuable asset in both aesthetic and financial terms.