Lucknow’s Clock Towers Tick With Time & Legacy

Lucknow: Lucknow, globally known as the city of Nawabs, also hides another rich identity, iconic clock towers. The towers not only mark time but also preserve the city’s architectural and historical legacy.

Most of the tourists only visit the Hussainabad Clock Tower as it is the most recognised among locals, but the city is home to nine more historic clock towers which still function.

Aminabad resident Mohammed Naeem said, “People often think that the only clock tower in Lucknow is the Hussainabad Clock Tower. While it is indeed beautiful and still functional, the city actually has around six to seven clock towers.”

“For example, GPO Park has a clock tower, and there's another one in front of the city station,” Neem added.

Descendant of a Nawab, Masood Abdullah explained about the different towers and their beauty in the city. The aim of a clock tower is to help common people stay aware of the time, Masood Abdullah said.

The Hussainabad Clock Tower has been regarded as one of the prime heritage sites of Lucknow. The tower was built in 1887 to commemorate the arrival of Sir George Cooper, the first Lieutenant Governor of the United Awadh Province.

The 221-feet-high tower was inspired by London’s Big Ben and was designed by Roskell Payne at a cost of Rs 1.75 lakh. The tower features a 14-foot-long pendulum and floral motifs on its dial.

At the same time, the Christian College clock tower has been located on Jagat Narayan Road, which was constructed in 1913. The college was founded in 1862, while the clock tower was constructed to promote punctuality and discipline among students.

Masood Abdullah said that the tower continues to operate in its original form under special supervision.

The GPO clock tower has been located at the Chief Postmaster General’s building in Hazratganj. The tower was built between 1929 and 1932.

The Aminabad clock tower was once a part of the Municipal Corporation’s identity. The tower has been located near the Hanuman temple and Sheetal Dharamshala and was built in 1906 during Butler’s chairmanship.

Meanwhile, the clock near the Hindi Sansthan in Hazratganj carries its own significance. Originally mechanical, it was converted to an electronic format in the 1980s.

Ireshad clock tower (ETV Bharat)

The Lohia Park clock tower in Gomti Nagar was built in 2007 during the Samajwadi government. It receives satellite-synced time updates from a device based in Chennai. It is among the few towers in Lucknow that operate with pinpoint accuracy.

The City Station clock tower was built in 1922 by Nawab Syed Ahmed Hussain Khan . The tower was constructed the 55-feet-high tower near the city station in memory of his son.

The Charbagh Railway Station clock tower was constructed between 1914 and 1923, constituting the Indian and Mughal architectural styles.

