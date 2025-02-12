Love Transcending Borders: Andhra Doctor Weds American Teacher In Grand Christian Ceremony

Nandigama: In a heartwarming union of cultures, a doctor from Andhra Pradesh NTR district tied the knot with an American doctor in a Christian ceremony on Monday.

The doctor Pagidipalli Mani Anand from Munagacharla village in Nandigama mandal of NTR, tied the knot with Yamber from the United States on Monday night. The wedding was celebrated in a grand manner, attended by relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

Pagidipalli Mani Anand tied the knot with Amber from the US in a grand Christian ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Mani Anand, who completed his MBBS and MD, is a doctor and businessman in the USA, while Yamber works as a teacher there. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony, held in the presence of the groom's father Devasahayam and the bride's parents David and Beth.

Pagidipalli Mani Anand (L) tied the knot with Amber from the US in a grand Christian ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Several notable personalities attended the event and extended their blessings to the newlyweds.

In a similar marriage transcending borders, a woman named Natasha from Odisha recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Luke from the UK at a grand ceremony in Balasore.

Natasha and Luke, a telecom professional, met for the first time in London where the former was doing a job, They tied the knot after two years of relationship.

The marriage was formalised at Balasore court after which the wedding took place in a grand ceremony with Vedic rituals and chanting.

The couple performed all the rituals from 'hastaganthi' (the most important ritual where the bride and groom's palms are tied with flowers amid shlokas as a mark of bonding) to 'sindoor daan' (where the groom besmears vermilion on the hair parting of the bride).