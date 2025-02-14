ETV Bharat / offbeat

Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrating Love Stories That Triumphed Over Challenges

Mahabubnagar: Love transcends societal boundaries; it is a divine connection that unites two souls, even in the face of challenges. This Valentine's Day, we present inspiring stories of couples who have defied the odds, stood strong, and built their lives together on a foundation of trust, understanding, and unwavering commitment.

Standing Strong Together

Dr Sunil Kumar and Bindu Madhavi from Kurnool have been together since their school days. Their love grew over the years, but when they expressed their wish to marry, their families objected. Determined, they tied the knot in 1998 at a Sai Baba temple with friends’ support.

A Journey of Perseverance and Unity

Despite initial struggles, Sunil pursued his medical career, while Bindu completed her MA and PhD. Today, they run a hospital in Mahabubnagar, with Dr. Sunil serving as Associate Professor at the local medical college. Their daughter Meghana is an MBBS student, while their son Ritesh is at NIT Surat. Their once-opposed families now share their happiness.

Winning Over Family

Dr. Shivakanth from Amrabad and Dr. Manupriya from Mahabubnagar met while working as contract medical officers in 2017. United by their dedication to public health, their bond evolved into love. Initially, family resistance arose due to societal differences, but after a year of perseverance, they won approval and married in 2020. Today, they serve as government medical officers while raising their young son.

Love That Stood the Test of Time