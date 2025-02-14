Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrating Love Stories That Triumphed Over Challenges

Mahabubnagar: Love transcends societal boundaries; it is a divine connection that unites two souls, even in the face of challenges. This Valentine's Day, we present inspiring stories of couples who have defied the odds, stood strong, and built their lives together on a foundation of trust, understanding, and unwavering commitment.
Standing Strong Together
Dr Sunil Kumar and Bindu Madhavi from Kurnool have been together since their school days. Their love grew over the years, but when they expressed their wish to marry, their families objected. Determined, they tied the knot in 1998 at a Sai Baba temple with friends’ support.
A Journey of Perseverance and Unity
Despite initial struggles, Sunil pursued his medical career, while Bindu completed her MA and PhD. Today, they run a hospital in Mahabubnagar, with Dr. Sunil serving as Associate Professor at the local medical college. Their daughter Meghana is an MBBS student, while their son Ritesh is at NIT Surat. Their once-opposed families now share their happiness.
Winning Over Family
Dr. Shivakanth from Amrabad and Dr. Manupriya from Mahabubnagar met while working as contract medical officers in 2017. United by their dedication to public health, their bond evolved into love. Initially, family resistance arose due to societal differences, but after a year of perseverance, they won approval and married in 2020. Today, they serve as government medical officers while raising their young son.
Love That Stood the Test of Time
K. Anitha and R. Dasharath Utkoor met during their college years. Their shared values and aspirations led to love, but family expectations brought challenges. Waiting until their careers were established, they convinced their families and married in 2013. Today, Anitha is a government teacher, and Dasharath is a lecturer in Maktal.
A Legacy of Love
Dr. Muralidhar and Dr. Sarada set an example of lifelong love. Classmates since intermediate, they pursued medicine together and married in 1983. Their 37-year-old hospital in Wanaparthy has become a symbol of their commitment—both to each other and to the community. Their children, Dr Pratyusha and Dr Siddhartha followed in their footsteps, also choosing love marriages.
Dr Pratyusha & Dr Harikrishna: Friends turned lovers at Kamineni Medical College, now serving as pediatric and gynaecological specialists in Wanaparthy.
Dr. Siddhartha & Dr. Mounika: Medical students from Vijayawada, now a surgeon-radiologist couple. They believe a relationship thrives on trust, responsibility, and respect.
A Love Story Sparked by a Wrong Number
In Nawabpet, Jadcharla, Raghavendra’s life changed forever when a wrong number connected him to Sivaparvathi. What began as a simple mistake turned into meaningful conversations that blossomed into love, ultimately leading to their marriage in 2011. Today, Raghavendra works as a sales officer, while Sivaparvathi, who holds degrees in B.Sc and B.Ed, is a dedicated homemaker.
These love stories remind us that understanding, patience, and resilience strengthen relationships. True love transcends caste, religion, and societal expectations; it’s about building a life together based on trust and respect.