'I Do', Vow Elderly Inmates As They Tie The Nuptial Knot At Guwahati Old Age Home

Guwahati: People often fall in love young and get married dreaming to grow old together. But for Padmeswar Gowala and Jayaprabha Bora, the adage seems to have come true, albeit, in the reverse. In the twilight years of life, when 71-year-old Padmeswar looked into the eyes of 65-year-old Jayaprabha, and held her hand, love was certainly in the air at the Matri Niwas here on Friday.

The marriage was solemnised by the members of the old age home with traditional rituals and much fanfare.

Padmeswar and Jayaprabha who had so far spent their lives alone, decided to get married after a year of knowing each other at the Promod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home. "We are happy to have found each other. We are thankful to the management of the home for making this possible," said the newly-weds.

Hailing from Bokakhat in Assam, Padmeswar was left at the old age home in Guwahati's Beltola area in January last year. He used to work as a domestic help with a family but after the owner's death, his daughters-in-law reportedly did not get along with him and allegedly misbehaved. Irked, the owner's sons left him at the home so that he can live the rest of his life at peace.

On the other hand, Jayaprabha from Tezpur was taken to the home by her nephew, after her brother died in March last year.

Padmeswar Gowala and Jayaprabha Bora (ETV Bharat)

"Jayaprabha fell in love with Padmeswar for his rendition of Assamese songs including the Bihu numbers. Besides another factor that worked in their relationship is Padmeswar's care for Jayaprabha since the beginning of their stay in the Old Age home," said Utpal Harshabardhan, Secretary of the NGO that runs the old age home.

As other inmates say, both of them enjoyed each other's company from the beginning. "So when I came to know that both of them were in love, I spoke to both and opened the idea of marriage to them. Since they were okay with it, we informed their contacts who had left them here. Upon receiving consent, we thought to give them both a chance at marriage which they were deprived of at the prime of their age," said Utpal.

As per traditions, the Juron (a pre marriage ritual in Assamese marriage) was organised last month. "It is a joyous occasion for us and everyone is happy, he added.

For the marriage, the old age home authorities shifted Jayaprabha to Matri Niwas, another old age home in the city a few days before the D-Day because both cannot stay in the same place before the wedding. On Friday, Padmeswar, dressed in groom's attire, went to the Matri Niwas where Jayaprabha waited in her bridal get-up. The marriage was solemnised at Matri Niwas following which Parmeswar and Jayaprabha returned to Promod Talukdar Old Age Home as man and wife.

"I feel good but I'm also a little scared. I met Jayaprabha here and she was enamoured by my songs. Utpal often made me sing while celebrating birthdays in our Old Age home. My songs touched her," said a happy Padmeswar. Jayaprabha too could not hide her emotions and candidly admits, "I am happy today. Every girl dreams to get married and I am happy that I have found true love in Padmeswar."

Thanking people who supported the marriage, Harshabardhan said that the couple has been allotted a room in the old age home.