Kannur : When Chemmancherry Jayakumar, looked at Sirohi, he felt it was the beginning of a love story. Her eyes spoke to him about the near-fatal end she was apprehensive about. Jayakumar was drawn to her and decided to take her home. But for that he had to pay a price. But as they say everything is fair in love and war, he willfully paid the demanded amount of Rs 7000 and took Sirohi home.

The day in 2015 changed the course of life for Jayakumar who was then serving at the Pazhayangadi Veterinary Sub-Centre. "I noticed a light-brown goat standing silently at a market, maybe realising that it is destined to be slaughtered. But her eyes spoke to me and her innocent look moved me so much that I could not walk away. He bargained with the seller, paid Rs 7,000, and took her home. Then on, he called her Sirohi.

Love At First Sight, An Affair Of A Lifetime: Chemmancherry Jayakumar And His Goat Love Story (ETV Bharat)

Though Jayakumar has retired, it has only give him the time he needs to spend with the goats - now he has about 40 of them. His schedule thus is woven around his goats - he wakes up to the chorus of bleats, brushes their coats, nuzzles them like children, and smiles for the love he gets back while walking around them.

Jayakumar retired as a senior assistant field officer from the Animal Husbandry Department, Kerala, and since then has been devoting himself to raising goats, but not to sell them or slaughter. It is for his love for the creatures who are his world. Today, in his Kannur home, he fends for over 40 goats, who are like his family members, each having a name to which they respond.

"The names Whitey, Blacky, Brownie, and many more respond when I call them. It has never ever occurred to me to sell their milk or meat. The milk of the mother goat is only for the kid,” Jayakumar says with humility.

He shares memories of goats who he struggled to raise after they were rejected by their mothers post-birth. "But I fed them exactly the way we feed the new born humans. When I hold such kids, I get emotional and feel they are my children," he says as tears well in his eyes. “Animals are no different than humans and they want to live life like us. I feel the only difference is, their mental faculty is not as developed as humans,” he says. And when any of them die, Jayakumar gives them a burial in his own field.

For the past 10 years, he has been collecting over 100 kg of fodder so that he can feed the goats and give them a balanced diet of plants rich in carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, and vitamins. "It is tiring at times but I will not compromise on it because these goats are my life,” he smiles.

Jayakumar's wife Rasija, is a teacher and stands by his husband who chose an unusual path. "Family for him means we and the goats. So ours is big family that includes an entire herd," she says.

Jayakumar completed his SSLC from Madayi High School in 1982 and then pursued his undergraduate studies at Payyannur College. He also completed a post-graduate degree in Botany from Calicut University in 1989. A year later, he earned his B.Ed from Aryanad, under Kerala University. Beginning his career as a temporary teacher at Kayyur Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, he got into a government job through the PSC as a Livestock Inspector in 1996, working in various locations Kakara, Kandonthar, Puthiyangadi, and Aduthila.

Though he took admission in a B.VSc degree, he left it midway. “I may not have a veterinary degree, but my love for animals, especially goats is enough of a qualification to take care of them," Jayakumar says.