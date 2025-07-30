Lost NEET, Wins In Engineering: Karnataka Girl's Journey To Rolls-Royce With Rs 72.3 Lakh Package

Mangaluru: Despite her best efforts, Ritupurna K S missed out on a government MBBS seat but fate had some other plans for her. What apparently was a failure gave her a new direction. She did not lose hope and instead focused on a new field. Now, she has bagged a job at Rolls-Royce in their jet engine manufacturing division with an annual package of Rs 72.30 lakh.

Rituparna's journey from aspiring doctor to engineer at a global aero-engine manufacturing firm is an example of resilience and reinvention. Her story is an inspiration for many young Indians like her who are going through similar academic phases in their lives.

Missed Dream, New Direction

Becoming a doctor had been a childhood dream for Rituparna, who hails from Koduru village in Tirthahalli taluk in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. Daughter of Suresh K. N. and Geetha Suresh, she studied at St Agnes School in Mangaluru and after passing out from school, she started preparing for the NEET-UG exam. "I had given my best of efforts but was unable to secure a government medical seat. I was extremely disappointed. I had never thought about pursing engineering but my father encouraged me and I took his advise to explore this field. Initially, I didn't like it but soon identified a keen interest towards robotics," Rituparna said.

In 2022, she appeared at the Karnataka CET counselling and enrolled in the Robotics and Automation Engineering course at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru.

"It was a new field for me and right from the first year, I had solely concentrated on academics and technical projects," she said. Her debut project focused on solving problems faced by areca nut farmers, where she and her team designed a robotic system for harvesting and spraying. The project was showcased at the INEX competition in Goa, winning gold and silver medals.

After this, she joined a research group at NITK Surathkal to study robotics and interacted closely with medical professionals. As part of the Dakshina Kannada District Collector’s fellowship program, she helped develop a mobile app for solid waste management, a project appreciated by then Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M

Internship to Breakthrough at Rolls-Royce

Ritupurna’s dedication and passion led her to land an internship with Rolls-Royce. "I was initially given a month-long task but managed to complete it by a week," she said. Her efficiency surprised the company and impressed, they assigned her more responsibilities. She balanced her internship, working night shifts from midnight to 6 am, with her college during the day.

"Finally, in December 2024, I received a pre-placement offer (PPO) of Rs 39.60 lakh per annum," she said. This pay package was revised to Rs 72.30 lakh in April after recognising her outstanding performance.

Currently in her sixth semester, Ritupurna works from home during the night and attends college from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. After completing her seventh semester, she will relocate to Texas in USA, to join Rolls-Royce full-time at their jet engine division.

It's Unimaginable, Wasn't Easy: Rituparna

"This wasn’t an easy journey. When I completed the first assignment, I started gaining their trust. I was first offered Rs 39.60 lakh, and then it was increased to Rs 72.30 lakh. I haven’t started receiving the salary yet and it will begin once I join in the US. I’m happy with the way things have gone ahead. I always dreamt of becoming a doctor and it was heartbreaking to miss a government MBBS seat. I wasn’t initially interested in engineering, but my parents encouraged me. Getting an internship at Rolls-Royce felt unbelievable. I had lost confidence after failing in NEET, but this success has restored it,” Ritupurna said.

Mother’s Joy and Family’s Support

Her mother, Geetha Suresh said, “We never expected she would achieve so much. We hoped she would become a doctor, but when NEET didn’t work out, her father guided her into engineering. She used to cry during the first six months of college, not wanting to continue. But then she picked up speed. Now she’s got a job at Rolls-Royce, and we are extremely proud.”

Ritupurna’s journey is not just a tale of personal success, but a testament to perseverance and adaptation. It’s a story of how one door closing can lead to a better path with hard work, right guidance and mindset. Her journey tells how one setback can turn into a global opportunity. Her story inspires many young students to believe that even if one dream slips away, another may take shape, sometimes an unimaginable one.