Loss Of Heritage: Bulldozer Demolition Awaiting Bengal Renaissance Poet Madhusudan Dutt's Ancestral Home?

Kolkata: The house at 80B Karl Marx Sarani is not just any other ordinary house, lying in ruins and monumental neglect. The structure, which was the illustrious address of the 19th-century luminary and Renaissance poet, Michael Madhusudan Dutt, seems to waiting to be bulldozed to dust.

Blame it on the apathy of those, who are supposed to be preservers of the quintessential piece of West Bengal's cultural heritage. Kolkata's literary landscape is rich and diverse, encompassing its architectural heritage.

Caught in a tangle of legal documents, the Kidderpore home to the pioneer of Bengali blank verse teeters on the verge of defacement as the house of the renowned poet of yesteryear faces a demolition threat.

The apathy is stark and leaves a scar on the image of Kolkata, a bustling city of nearly 5 million people, where culture thrives in every nook and corner. Blame it on the bureaucratic tangle of missing documents and a lack of will to preserve its invaluable piece of cultural heritage. A shopping mall may soon replace the house, which is in ruins.

The city that once gave birth to Bengal's literary renaissance stands silently as one of its most iconic structures is waiting to be crumbled.

A house once inhabited by a legend

The house situated near Fancy Market was once listed as a Grade 1B heritage building by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Dutt lived here during two key periods of his life from 1831–1844 and 1856–1864.

The poet was just seven years old when his father, Rajnarayan Dutt, purchased the property. Madhusudan attended Hindu College from this house. He penned letters to his close friend Gourdas Basak. These letters now serve as fragmented historical proof of his presence in Kidderpore.

Legal tangle

Though there is literary evidence and oral histories that support Madhusudan’s stay at the house, the absence of documentary proof has hampered the legal case to preserve the building. Kolkata Corporation’s heritage wing has failed to present solid documentation in the court in support of the poet’s stay.

According to the court, academic writings, and even biographical references by authors like Golam Murshid and Jogindranath Basu were not sufficient to legally classify the house as heritage. As a result, bulldozers may soon raze this site to pave the way for commercial development.

Why are documents missing?

The administrative transitions can partly be blamed for the mess. Before 1983, Kidderpore was part of old Kolkata, not under Garden Reach Municipality. The municipal records may have been lost. Some are destroyed or misplaced during the bureaucratic shuffle. The Corporation is now scouting for lost letters, legal titles from the 19th century.

These proofs could have emboldened the building’s heritage claim. Another complexity is that Dutt sold the house before heading to England to study law. The biographical records show he sold the property to Harimohan (Ganesh) Bandyopadhyay for just Rs. 7,000 around 1863–64.

The house's claim to heritage became weaker, as Dutt neither composed Meghnad Badh Kabya here nor returned to live in it after his education abroad.

Apathy writ large

The house is not just bricks and mortar but a famous relic of the city's cultural heritage. Historian Souvik Mukherjee said, “It’s not about legal proof alone. This was undeniably Madhusudan’s home. If we wait for forensic-level paperwork to preserve everything, we’ll lose our entire cultural map.”

“It’s truly unfortunate that we haven’t been able to grant heritage status to Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s residence. Despite attempts to preserve it, we are failing to stop its decay. There is ample evidence across various sources proving that this was indeed the house where Madhusudan lived. In 1831, his father, Rajnarayan Dutt moved to Kolkata and purchased this property in Kidderpore— this is a historical fact."

He continued, "Now, if one expects to trace every single legal document of such an old house in minute detail, then the approach should have been far more thorough. I believe the Heritage Commission should have treated this matter with greater seriousness. Michael Madhusudan wrote extensively to his friend Gour Basak, and in many of those letters, he specifically mentioned Kidderpore. That locality was the only one where he lived in Kolkata. This house should absolutely have been saved. If we fail to preserve Kolkata’s heritage in this manner, it is truly a tragedy."

Radharaman Mitra's Kalikata Darpan mentions that Dutt spent his final days elsewhere at 22 Beniapukur Road. Today, it’s not just a broken house but also an example of the city's lack of conscience.