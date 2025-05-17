Lord Jagannath’s Love for Paan: Know About This Unique Ritual At Puri Srimandir

Puri: In Odisha, chewing Paan is more than just a habit. It's an age-old tradition which holds a special place in the hearts of Odias during a number of festivals, with the craze reaching its zenith on Raja Parba. But these customs are not limited to mere mortals only. Every day at Puri Srimandir, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is also offered Tambula (Paan or betel leaf).

Just as humans enjoy delicious dishes, Lord Jagannath too is fond of Paan, which is served to Him daily at frequent intervals, after every Dhupa rituals.

Sarat Mohanty, the Chunara Sevayat of Puri Srimandir, said, "Mahaprabhu has a sacred connection with His devotees, so he enjoys every activity just like humans. Just as we savour good food, Lord Jagannath enjoys Bidia Paan, irrespective of whether he eats Chhappan Bhog (56 dishes) or 60 Pounti Bhog (Pounti is amount of food being prepared at Srimandir kitchen)."

During festivals like Chandan Jatra, the tradition becomes even more special, as 80 pieces of Bidia paan is offered to the Lord as he sails on the sacred Nanda and Bhadra boats in Narendra Pushkarini or Narendra Pokhari (pond).

Visuals from Narendra Pushkarini in Puri (ETV Bharat)

"There are Hadapa Nayaka servitors at Srimandir who are responsible for preparing the Tambula and offering the same to the deity. At the Narendra Pokhari during Chapa Khela on Nanda and Bhadra boat, Mahaprabhu is offered Bidia Paan by these servitors. This ritual, is also known as Bidia Seba (service)."

There is a dedicated Bidia Gruha near Mukti Mandap of the temple, where this Bidia Paan is prepared. And for this, there are dedicated servitors - the Hadapa Nayakas. This special offering is considered a form of human-like enjoyment for Lord Jagannath. "Every day, Mahaprabhu is offered eight Bidia Paans after Sakala Dhupa, Madhyana Dhupa, Sandhya Dhupa and Bada Singhara and Pahada rituals. During the Pahada before the sibling deities take rest in the evening, 16 pieces of Bidia Paan are offered," Mohanty said.

As per Jagannath Culture Researcher Naresh Chandra Dash, "Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the Lord of the Universe, yet he resides in Puri as Darubrahma (wooden form) and participates in daily human-like routines. The tradition of offering paan is a part of this unique connection with his devotees."

The temple administration orders Paan from Chandanpur every day. And Mahaprabhu's Bidia Paan is prepared with various spices inside the temple. Sandalwood, nutmegs, cloves, cardamom are served together with the Bidia Paan.