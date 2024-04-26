Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling Stations in Ladakh; One at 15,000 Feet, Another For Single Family

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up a one-of-a-kind polling station dedicated solely to a single family in the remote village of Warshi, nestled within the Nubra Sub-Division of Leh District, Union Territory of Ladakh. This initiative, unveiled by Chief Electoral Officer Ladakh UT, Yetindra M. Maralkar, marks a significant milestone as the northernmost polling outpost in the area.

The small tented station, situated at latitude 35.06413258 and longitude 77.33742535, represents the epitome of inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process. According to Maralkar, this station serves as the focal point for the electoral endeavor, catering exclusively to a family of five, including two males and three females. The head of the household, a dedicated farmer, receives support from his elder wife in managing their home and family affairs.

In another display of commitment to inclusivity, the ECI has established another polling station, Anley Pho-296, situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet, making it one of the highest polling stations in Ladakh. This tented polling station adds to the unique electoral landscape of the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency.

CEO Ladakh recently chaired a review meeting at the CEO Office, Karzoo, addressing crucial issues concerning the deployment and arrangements of security personnel in UT Ladakh for the upcoming General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024.

The electoral fervor in Ladakh is set to peak on May 20th as the region prepares for its inaugural independent polling for a single seat, having previously been a constituency under the Jammu and Kashmir State. April 26th marks the notification date for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, with the deadline for filing nominations set for May 3rd and withdrawal of nominations by May 6th.

Encompassing Leh and Kargil districts, the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat holds the distinction of being India’s largest constituency by area. Positioned strategically along the borders with Pakistan and China, it carries immense geopolitical significance.

With a total of 182,571 electors, comprising 91,703 male and 90,867 female voters, the Ladakh administration has erected 577 polling stations to facilitate the electoral process. Special provisions, such as pick and drop services and wheelchair assistance, are extended to Divyang and elderly electors through the Saksham App.

Initiatives like voting from home aim to enhance accessibility for all eligible voters. Notably, the Ladakh constituency witnessed a commendable voter turnout of 76.4% in the 2019 elections, underscoring the region’s commitment to democratic participation.