Location Tracking, Social Media Help Retrieve Stolen Mobiles, AirPods

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

Location Tracking, Social Media Help Retrieve Stolen Mobile, AirPods

A Tamil Nadu-based expert in map tracking found his father's lost phone through location tracking facility. In another incident a Mumbai-based man found his AirPods, which he had lost in Kerala, after an information about an offender who had surrendered it at the local police station was posted on social media.

Bengaluru: Many people have managed to retrieve their stolen phones and AirPods with the help of the location tracking facility and social media.

In a latest incident, an engineer and an expert in tracking data and maps from Tamil Nadu used the facility to not only get back his father's stolen mobile phone but also nabbed the thief with other items that he had earlier stolen.

Raj Bhagat's father had lost his handbag that had his mobile on Saturday night after he boarded Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express at 1:40 am. After realising his handbag missing, he borrowed a mobile from a co-passenger and informed about the theft.

The elderly man's habit of sharing his location to family members whenever he travelled, helped Bhagat to track the location of the phone. He found that the mobile location was near Melapalayam in Tirunelveli and guessed that after stealing the handbag the offender was returning to Nagercoil in another train.

Along with his friend, Bhagat informed a police personnel about the incident and took him along with them to confront the thief. They boarded the Kanyakumari express as per the phone's location but could not catch the thief since the train was very crowded. The phone location then showed that he was going towards the Anna bus stand and Bhagat guessed that he had boarded a bus. He chased him on a bike and got off at the bus stand. When Bhagat finally noticed a man carrying his father's handbag he heaved a sign of relief.

The man was cornered by Bhagat and the police personnel and finally he could not escape. After searching the thief's bag, a charger, Bluetooth earphones and cash were found apart from the handbag of Bhagat's father.

The recovery would not have been so easy had Bhagat not known Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil area extremely well and not had expertise in reading maps.

In a similar incident few days back, Nikhil Jain, a resident of Mumbai found his lost AirPods with the help of social media. He had lost the AirPods in Kerala. His neighbour informed an article he had read on social media about an offender who had surrendered the item at a local police station.

