Lithuania Bids To Save Baltic Seals As Ice Sheets Recede

Grey seal pups are fed fish in an outdoor pool at the Baltic Sea Animal Rehabilitation Center in Klaipeda on May 24, 2025. ( AFP )

Klaipeda: The grey seals slide out of their cages into the Baltic Sea near the Lithuanian coast, swimming off to new lives imperilled by climate change, pollution and shrinking fish stocks.

The seals have been nurtured at a rehabilitation centre in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda. Survival rates for cubs in the wild can be as low as five percent, according to local scientists. The Baltic Sea, which is shared by the European Union and Russia, rarely freezes over now, depriving seals of sanctuaries to rear their cubs.

"Mothers are forced to breed on land in high concentration with other seals," said Vaida Surviliene, a scientist at Vilnius University. "They are unable to recognise their cubs and often leave them because of it," she said.

Rearing cubs ashore also leaves them exposed to humans, other wild animals, rowdy males, as well as a higher risk of diseases, according to Arunas Grusas, a biologist at the centre.

'It was a sensation'

Grusas began caring for seals in 1987 when he brought the first pup back to his office at the Klaipeda Sea Museum, which now oversees the new rehabilitation centre built in 2022.

"We taught them how to feed themselves, got them used to the water –- they had to get comfortable with the sea, which spat them out ashore practically dying," Grusas said.

The very first cubs were placed into makeshift baths set up in an office. "It was a sensation for us, there were practically no seals left then," Grusas said. The scientists had to learn how to nurse the cubs back to health. First, the cubs were treated to liquid formula before moving onto solid food.

At the time in the late 1980s, the seals were close to extinction –- there were just around 4,000 to 5,000 left in the sea from a population of around 100,000 before the Second World War. "The population began to decrease drastically in the 1950s due to hunting amid competition with fishers," said Surviliene.

'Nothing left to eat'