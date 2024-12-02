Attention Job Seekers, LinkedIn Has A Message Of Hope For You: 'Your Qualifications Are ...'

Have you tried applying for jobs on LinkedIn only to be met with radio silence from companies to the point that you start questioning your credentials?

If the answer is yes, LinkedIn has something for you. No! We are not talking about a job opening in the world’s largest professional social media site. Instead, it is a message that felt like a breath of fresh air amid content that has made this platform a tad bit Facebook-ish lately.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but your qualifications are impressive,” LinkedIn posted on Sunday.

A message of hope and fun from the world’s largest professional community of job seekers and providers. And what better than it coming on day 1 of December? Think about it! 30 days before 2025 beckons. Enough to decide and take the leap?

For me, one of the 950 million odd members of LinkedIn, this was a message that made me stop and read it twice. I jumped right into the comments section and was pleased to see the community finding their own meanings in it. Many found encouragement in the message. “It’s always great to remind people to value their accomplishments and the hard work they’ve put in,” read Dr Rahaf Ajaj’s comment to which LinkedIn replied with a resounding “Yes”

Some thought it was funny, saying it was like the part of a sentence companies use to drop candidates. Your qualifications are impressive “however, we decided to move ahead with another candidate”, commented Gabriellis G.

Some asked to be hired and they had a good reason since LinkedIn found their qualifications “impressive”. Like this comment from one Deepak Sinha who wants a job in Gurugram. “Hello, LinkedIn, could you offer me a job for location Gurugram, Haryana, India. If yes I kindly request you to send me a message on my LinkedIn message box. I will be glad to accept the offer. Thank you.”

Among the gems in the comment section, one read: “Love this post! My qualifications are impressive, but apparently not impressive enough---as the recruitment emails keep reminding me: ‘Thank you for your interest, but we won’t be moving forward’. At this point, I’m considering framing them as motivational art for my home office!”

Others tried to get creatively funny. “Thanks, LinkedIn, but tell that to my laundry—it still doesn’t fold itself despite my impressive multitasking skills,” wrote one Leonardo Freixas.

Cesar Messa, whose profile said she was a senior digital marketing specialist, commented: “Share this to the companies I applied for a job recently.” Another one funnily asked LinkedIn to “Stop it” and said he was “too flattered”. I also commented that I was “writing a piece on this post as I type this”. To my utter surprise, LinkedIn liked the comment.

That was the affirmation I needed as I went on typing this past midnight, wondering when I would get some shut-eye. But as all writers know, the itch to write is hard to scratch. To everyone who's ever felt discouraged by a rejection letter or a lack of response, take heart, "your qualifications are impressive".