Lilting Melody And Rhythm Of Jhumur Making A Comeback Across Bengal

Bardhaman: Artists from Bengal are desperately trying to keep alive the Jhumur songs of the Manbhum region of the state that are today facing an existential crisis. These songs have survived through the generations, but now need an impetus for keeping this form of exquisite folk music relevant among the young and the enthusiasts. The West Bengal government, too, has pitched in on the effort.
To begin with, the artists are changing the style of the songs so that the melody of Jhumur goes beyond the boundaries of the Jungle Mahal area to every other corner of the state, starting from the Dooars to the Sunderbans.
Some of the artists have started organizing workshops in various districts to promote Jhumur, starting with Bardhaman, where artists from Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram participated. A small group that has been practising this traditional folk art form were also a part of this workshop.
The artists point out that melody is the soul of Jhumur. Usually, Harmonium and Pakhavaj are used as instruments in Baithi or Darbari Jhumur.
One of the artists explained, “The inherent meaning of Jhumur is to die in a state of happiness. Many say that the Jhumur songs’ origin can be traced back to the melodious beats of feet with bells tied to them. This jingling rhythm eventually paved the way to the songs."
Ancient literary works like Vidyapati's ‘Padabali’ and Damodar Mishra's 'Sangeet Damodar' mention Jhumur songs in plenty.
Experts say the tunes of Chhau and Jhumur songs are identical. They say that previously, Jhumur lyrics used to include mythological stories with traces of Baul culture. These lyrics evolved with time and became a powerful tool to spread social messages.
“Jhumur songs have been used as an effective mass communication tool against child marriage and witchcraft in Purulia and Bankura,” said an artist.
Souren Ghosh, who was a participant at the workshop, pointed out that Jhumur songs were almost lost till an effort was initiated to bring them back to rural Bengal.
“Jhumur remained popular till sometime after independence. But its traditional form has been declining. There is an effort today to redefine the lyrics that will appeal to the present audience and establish a connection,” he disclosed.
Pallab Bhattacharya, a Jhumur artist from the Satgachia area of Purba Bardhaman, said, "Jhumur artists of Purulia, Birbhum and Bankura are the bearers of this soulful art form. We are only trying to keep it alive among today's generation."
Another artist, Bijan Banerjee, while referring to the evolving style, said, “To keep Jhumur songs alive, 'Mishra Jhumur' tunes are being conceived and performed. This new form is getting increasingly accepted by people across every platform. We are even trying digital platforms to reach out to the young generation. We hope Mishra Jhumur form will enthral many in the coming days."
A song trainer, Bhaskar Roy, said that efforts are being made to simplify Jhumur by changing the tune of the original style. “Now people are looking for rhythm. Some artists are writing songs themselves and singing. Many people are getting interested in Jhumur beyond the Jungle Mahal and Manbhum regions. The revived form of Jhumur has also incorporated dance forms that have helped in popularizing this folk art," he added.
The rhythmic beats of drums coming through the Saal, Palash and Piyal trees of Chota Nagpur that prepped the stage for enthralling Jhumur performances are making a gradual comeback.
