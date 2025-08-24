ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lilting Melody And Rhythm Of Jhumur Making A Comeback Across Bengal

Bardhaman: Artists from Bengal are desperately trying to keep alive the Jhumur songs of the Manbhum region of the state that are today facing an existential crisis. These songs have survived through the generations, but now need an impetus for keeping this form of exquisite folk music relevant among the young and the enthusiasts. The West Bengal government, too, has pitched in on the effort.

To begin with, the artists are changing the style of the songs so that the melody of Jhumur goes beyond the boundaries of the Jungle Mahal area to every other corner of the state, starting from the Dooars to the Sunderbans.

Some of the artists have started organizing workshops in various districts to promote Jhumur, starting with Bardhaman, where artists from Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram participated. A small group that has been practising this traditional folk art form were also a part of this workshop.

The artists point out that melody is the soul of Jhumur. Usually, ​Harmonium and ​Pakhavaj are used as instruments in Baithi or Darbari Jhumur.

One of the artists explained, “The inherent meaning of Jhumur is to die in a state of happiness. Many say that the Jhumur songs’ origin can be traced back to the melodious beats of feet with bells tied to them. This jingling rhythm eventually paved the way to the songs."

Ancient literary works like Vidyapati's ‘Padabali’ and Damodar Mishra's 'Sangeet Damodar' mention Jhumur songs in plenty.