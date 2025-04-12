Like Husband, Like Wife: Odisha Female Dentist Opens 'One Rupee Clinic', Fulfils Dream Of Late Mother-In-Law

Sambalpur: "For the last four years, my husband has been treating poor patients for one rupee. That is what inspired me. It was also the dream of my late mother-in-law that I dedicate myself to the service of the poor," said Dr Shikha Ramchandani, a dentist who is ably following in the footsteps of her husband, a renowned doctor and social worker from Odisha's Sambalpur district.

At a time when cost of healthcare services are skyrocketing, this doctor couple from Burla city is winning hearts with their noble gesture to serve poor patients. After the successful initiative of her husband, Dr Shikha has now opened a dental clinic at her official quarters near VIMSAR medical college in Burla, where treatment costs just Re 1.

Post its inauguration with a ceremonial puja, Rabindra Seth from Lahanda village, the first patient at the clinic, underwent dental scaling. "Dental treatment in private hospitals is very costly. But here, I could avail treatment for just one rupee. This effort by the doctor couple is praiseworthy," he said.

Like Husband, Like Wife: Odisha Female Dentist Opens Re 1 Clinic, Fulfils Dream Of Late Mother-In-Law (ETV Bharat)

Dr Shikha has completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Chennai, and she has set up this clinic investing Rs 3 lakh from her savings.

Currently, basic dental treatments such as scaling, cleaning and tooth extraction are available at the clinic. "We have plans to include services like dental filling, capping, root canal treatment and tooth implantation as well in the near future," she stated.

Talking about the challenges, she said, "I have opened this clinic from my personal savings. And I will only be treating the underprivileged patients by spending my own money. I had always wished to start this to fulfill my mother-in-law's unfulfilled dream. We will try to extend all dental services possible to the poor patients with personal funding without outside financial support, she said.

Her husband, Dr Shankar Ramchandani, who works as an Assistant Professor at VIMSAR Medical College, has been in the limelight ever since he launched his Re 1 clinic initiative inspired by his father's struggle with abject poverty. Not only is he providing basic healthcare services, but over the years, he has included services like Re 1 ECG, Re 1 nebuliser and even Re 1 ASHA foodgrains.

"Dental problems are common these days, and treatments are getting unaffordable day by day, especially for the poor. Patients have to spend at least between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 outside. My wife's clinic will prove to be a boon for the poor," he said, adding that this is likely the first Re 1 dental clinic in India.

While both of them have acknowledged the fact that offering medical services at just Re 1 would be challenging in the long run, they seem determined to continue this mission with sheer commitment.