Standing Tall In Face Of Impairment, Ladakh's Tsewang Dorjey Walks The Talk, Fights For An Inclusive Society

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Tsewang Dorjey is not an ordinary man, he is a fighter who decided not to bow down before the challenges life threw at him. A Fresco painter by choice and President of the People’s Action Group for Inclusivity and Rights (PAGIR), Dorjey has carved a path of his own which also enables others like him to lead a life of dignity.

At the age of 40, Dorjey has been at the forefront to take up the issues and concerns of over 3000 challenged people and committed himself to advocate for their rights. And he has been able to do so while suffering from 70% locomotor disability, that makes movement for him difficult and painful.

Dorjey belongs to Stok village where as a child, he started facing major locomotor disability that kept him confined to the house for a good part of life. He had to undergo surgery and was in the hospital for five to six months. "Then my family was my biggest support, especially my uncles, and that helped me gain confidence to get back to life," he says.

Reminiscing about the pain and struggle he went through and how he got over it all Dorjey narrates, “I remember an old man who once came to our house and said, “It’s better to die and take rebirth than live like this.” His words hurt me really bad — I was both angry and sad. One day, when I was alone at home, I tried to get out of bed. The pain was so intense that I screamed, and a neighbour rushed to help. After that, I started crawling despite the soreness in my hands and back. But I feel that the old man's words were a blessing in disguise—they pushed me to try."

He also explains how his parents invited a few monks to read a sacred scripture at our house. "Since that evening, I managed to stand with the support of a wall. Call it faith or reality, I have not stopped walking since. When I remember how my uncles Late Nawang Tsering and Phuntsog Tsering and their families stood by me, I can not but think myself blessed. My mother used to carry me on her back for many kms to seek treatment. Can I ever forget this," he asks in an emotional voice.

But Dorjey feels due to lack of proper medical facilities back then, his cure was delayed and disturbed. “Had physiotherapy facilities been available then, I might not have been challenged,” he reflects.

But his health challenges could never define him. Or Dorjey never allowed his disability to decide his future course of action. Growing up with three siblings, he being the eldest, Dorjey led a relatively normal life. However, at the age of eight, his condition deteriorated, and he found himself bedridden for nearly six years. His education was interrupted, and Dorjey spent much of his time at home. “I was unable to walk for six consecutive years, and during this time, I stayed at home,” he explains. His father made a walking stick that allowed Dorjey to move around with assistance.

During this period, Dorjey found a part-time job at a local restaurant in Stok, where he worked for five to six months during the tourist season. However, by the time he returned to school, he was overaged while his classmates had already moved to higher classes. But that did not discourage him to pursue studies.

Life took a turn for Dorjey when he got to know about a training programme in the Handicrafts Department for youngsters. His father took him there and got him enrolled in the programme, even though he was unable to sit properly at the time. Dorjey arranged a special chair and table so that he could attend the training. But the two-year programme turned into a six-year journey for Dorjey and he honed his skills in Fresco (Thangka ) painting, which helped him in his later life.

PAGIR members making products from waste (ETV Bharat)

The queen and King of Stok Palace Gyalmo Spalzes Angmo and Gyalpo Jigmed Wangchuk Namgyal had once called Dorjey to their office when he met one of the founders of PAGIR, Kunzang Dolma and got into the organisation as its General Secretary. Founded in 2007, PAGIR was committed to advocating for the rights of specially-abled persons in Ladakh. The organisation creates awareness and provides resources to help such people lead dignified, independent lives.

On June 23, 2019, Dorjey was appointed the President of PAGIR after the founder, Late Mohd Iqbal resigned. Since then, he has led PAGIR with passion and vision, and been a voice for over 3000 members across Leh and Kargil.

During his stint as the General Secretary of PAGIR, Dorjey learnt about the working of the organisation from the founders. He worked closely with the late Mohd Iqbal, who served as the president of PAGIR from its inception until his passing. Over time, Dorjey’s leadership skills and commitment to PAGIR’s mission started making an impact.

PAGIR has faced several challenges, especially when it comes to resources. Initially, the organisation operated with very little funding, relying on a van that belonged to Late Mohd Iqbal for meetings and gathering. "After much problems and shifting places, one of our advisors approached the Nambardar of Saboo village to request allotting a land for us, and that's how we got a piece of land there,” adds Dorjey.

Eventually, PAGIR built its office and other facilities with the support of His Holiness, The 14th Dalai Lama who donated Rs 2 lakh, and the Lotus Flower Trust, a UK-based organisation.

Dorjey encountered challenges while being an advocate for those who share his condition. “In the past, many families hesitated to bring specially-abled people as it was considered a stigma and was thus kept hidden,” he says. However, with the efforts of PAGIR, the Namgyal Institute, and other organisations, attitudes started changing towards the challenged people. “Awareness programmes worked but challenges remain particularly in education and healthcare,” Dorjey states.

Highlighting that although there are laws that mandate 100% education for all children, many specially-abled children are still kept at home by their parents. While there is an inclusive school in Chushot, it lacks the necessary facilities. He feels experts from around the world could be brought to teach the kids but the real challenge lies in funding and prioritising education. "Since Ladakh became a UT, we have more funding, and I believe 60% of this should be directed towards education. Only then will Ladakh truly progress. No child should be left without education,” he adds.

PAGIR has also been focusing on promoting sports and physical activity among specially-abled people. “Every year, we set new goals, like organising the Ability Mela and promoting women in Ice Hockey. This year too we plan to have an exhibition match in Korea. We are already participating in marathons, archery, and Ice Hockey," says an enthusiastic Dorjey. Recently, some specially-abled people competed in national-level sports, and one player won a gold medal in the marathon in Leh.

However, Dorjey envisions a society where specially-abled individuals are fully integrated into mainstream society and no longer require special organisations like PAGIR. “We now plan to open a PAGIR branch in Kargil as I have received many requests from there,” he says.

Recently, the members of PAGIR launched a protest against long-pending rights for specially-abled persons in Leh. One of the key demands has been the appointment of a nominated councillor for specially-abled people in the LAHDC. Another demand was establishment of a District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Block Disability Rehabilitation Centre (BDRC) and Central Rehabilitation Centre (CRC) to serve the community better. Last but not the least, at least 2 per cent of job reservations for specially-abled at the UT level.

“Given Ladakh's topography, it is difficult for families to travel to Leh for physiotherapy, so a BDRC would ease the burden," asserts he.

Explaining the funding issues, Dorjey says the Social Welfare Department used to provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 2 lakh, but now they provide goods in lieu. Despite requesting grant funds at both the UT and Council levels, PAGIR has not received anything since Ladakh became a Union Territory. "We have received funds from the Council for road and toilet construction," says Dorjey.

PAGIR relies mostly on donations and money received from selling recycled products, and running a public convenience facility. "We run a best from waste facility where our people make products from unused things. We also run a cafe and earn a little. But with the money we get, we cannot operate at full capacity. I work with a team of 14–15 staff members. Although the salaries aren’t high, the team is at least content and happy. So even when salaries are delayed by 3–4 months, they continue to support us,” says Dorjey as a concluding remark.