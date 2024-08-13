Left-handers Day - Showing Diversity And Individuality Of Left-Handed Individuals

Hyderabad: Every year on August 13, people from every corner of the world come together to celebrate International Left-handers Day. This day is dedicated to recognising and appreciating the special qualities and obstacles that left-handed individuals encounter. The purpose of this celebration is to address the specific challenges faced by left-handed people and to support their unique requirements.
The celebration of International Left-handers Day 2024 is focused on showcasing the diversity and individuality of left-handed individuals worldwide.
History:
The celebration of International Left-handers Day honours the individuality and uniqueness of those who are left-handed. This day was initially established by Dean R. Campbell, the founder of Lefthanders International, Inc, in 1976. Since its inception, it has been celebrated annually. Throughout history, from the time when left-handed individuals were believed to be in alliance with the devil in the 1600s to the modern era, they have consistently encountered obstacles and challenges in performing everyday tasks.
Significance of International Left-handers Day:
The day seeks to increase awareness about the distinct experiences of left-handed individuals and to foster inclusivity, understanding, and recognition of their unique abilities and contributions in various areas.
Left-handers Day is an opportunity to:
Raise Awareness: Educate people about the challenges faced by left-handed people.
Celebrate diversity: Recognise the unique qualities and talents of left-handed individuals.
Ask for changes: Encourage businesses and manufacturers to design products that cater to both left and right-handed users.
Interesting Facts
- On average, 12 per cent of the world is left-handed, 87 per cent right-handed, and 1 per cent ambidextrous
- Left-handed people are prone to allergies and two and a half times suffer from rare auto-immune diseases
- A science study shows that left-handers experience migraine more than right-handed people
- Most left-handers have a worse quality of sleep than others
- The lefties are supposed to use the right side of the brain more
- They are expected to recover from a stroke earlier than others
- Left-handers have typing advantages. On a QWERTY keyboard, they can type over 3,000 English words by solely using the left hand. But only around 300 words can be typed with the right hand alone
- In many cultures and countries, being a left-hander is thought to be unnatural. In eastern countries like India or in the Middle East, left-handedness is thought to be rude. In the UK, too, left-handed children were once forced to use their right hands
Struggles faced by left-handed people include:
Due to societal and cultural expectations, many left-handed children are compelled to write and engage in other activities with their right hands. This forced adaptation can lead to various issues in the development of left-handed children, such as learning difficulties, dyslexia, speech disorders like stuttering, and more. Left-handed individuals often use both sides of their bodies for different tasks, exposing both sides to potential injuries.
Left-handed people are more prone to participating in activities that carry a higher risk of injury, as compared to right-handed individuals. Beyond the inherent disadvantages of tools being primarily designed for right-handed use, left-handed individuals have also faced intentional discrimination and discouragement. In some societies, they are viewed as unlucky or even malevolent by the majority of right-handed people.
Some well-known left-handed individuals:
Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Prince William, Keanu Reeves, Buzz Aldrin, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, LeBron James, Ned Flanders, Lady Gaga, Barrack Obama, Nicole Kidman, John Stewart, Babe Ruth, Scarlett Johnson, Hugh Jackman, Cardi B, Bill Gates, Angelina Jolie, Judy Garland, Will Ferrel, Morgan Freeman, David Bowie, Seth Rogen, Sandy Koufax, Mark Zuckerberg, Tina Feys, Gordon Ramsay, Emma Thompson, Michael Vick, Justin Bieber, Eminem, Billy Ray Cyrus and Randy Johnson