Left-handers Day - Showing Diversity And Individuality Of Left-Handed Individuals

Hyderabad: Every year on August 13, people from every corner of the world come together to celebrate International Left-handers Day. This day is dedicated to recognising and appreciating the special qualities and obstacles that left-handed individuals encounter. The purpose of this celebration is to address the specific challenges faced by left-handed people and to support their unique requirements.

The celebration of International Left-handers Day 2024 is focused on showcasing the diversity and individuality of left-handed individuals worldwide.

History:

The celebration of International Left-handers Day honours the individuality and uniqueness of those who are left-handed. This day was initially established by Dean R. Campbell, the founder of Lefthanders International, Inc, in 1976. Since its inception, it has been celebrated annually. Throughout history, from the time when left-handed individuals were believed to be in alliance with the devil in the 1600s to the modern era, they have consistently encountered obstacles and challenges in performing everyday tasks.

Significance of International Left-handers Day:

The day seeks to increase awareness about the distinct experiences of left-handed individuals and to foster inclusivity, understanding, and recognition of their unique abilities and contributions in various areas.

Left-handers Day is an opportunity to:

Raise Awareness: Educate people about the challenges faced by left-handed people.