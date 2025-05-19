Leaves That Feed, Fruits That Heal: The Tendu Tree Of Balaghat, A Lifeline For Tribals In Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): In Balaghat, an area with dense forests, the tendu tree is changing lives particularly in the tribal-dominated communities for the livelihood options it provides and traditional healthcare as well. Often referred to as green gold by local communities, the tendu tree is much sought after not only for its nutritious fruit but also for its leaves, which are collected and sold at good prices.

During the summer months, hundreds of tribal families venture into the forests early in the morning to collect tendu leaves and return only in the afternoon. Thereafter, the entire family engages in bundling the leaves into fixed counts and sell it at designated markets through Minor Forest Produce Committees. Currently, tendu leaves are being procured in Balaghat at Rs 400 per 100 bundles.

Leaves That Feed, Fruits That Heal: The Tendu Tree Of Madhya Pradesh, A Lifeline For Tribals (ETV Bharat)

“It is like a festive season during this time of the year when the leaves are collected and sold," said Forest Range Officer Kandarp Bhatt. “Villagers carry their bundles to the tendu leaf market where they sell and get the payments within a week. The Forest Department is vigilant and provides full cooperation to ensure the process is smooth,” he adds.

Leaves That Feed, Fruits That Heal: The Tendu Tree Of Madhya Pradesh, A Lifeline For Tribals (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the payment, the government also gives a range of other benefits to the tendu leaf collectors like insurance coverage, scholarships, bonuses, and infrastructure development in their villages from the dividends earned out of the sale of forest produce.

But the tendu tree has more to it than just the value of leaves. The ripe yellow fruits of the tree are rich in nutrients and Ayurvedic properties. Since the trees are often found to be tall, plucking the fruit is not as easy. But once the tribals lay hands on the fruits, their earning doubles. These fruits are both rare and in high demand.

Leaves That Feed, Fruits That Heal: The Tendu Tree Of Madhya Pradesh, A Lifeline For Tribals (ETV Bharat)

“Tendu fruit sells like hot cakes and there is fierce competition to buy it. Sometimes we even take loans to buy it in bulk. People also want to pay more prices because they know its health value,” said wholesale fruit seller Durga Prasad Uike.

Leaves That Feed, Fruits That Heal: The Tendu Tree Of Madhya Pradesh, A Lifeline For Tribals (ETV Bharat)

Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, the tendu fruit helps in many ways. Be it digestion, strengthening of bones, improving eyesight or boosting immunity, the fruit is a natural powerhouse for forest-dwelling tribes.

Balaghat residents, who live in harmony with nature, often benefit from the forests in their vicinity and therefore protect them. Particularly they take care of the tendu tree which helps them achieve sustainable livelihood and good health.