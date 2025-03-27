Makkah: Hundreds of thousands of worshipers offered the prayers during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, marking the Laylat al-Qadr (the night of power or decree), the night in Ramadan when the Holy Quran was revealed. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Prophet Muhammad's Mosque in Madinah.

Stunning visuals from Makkah showed thousands praying Taraweeh, the special prayers Muslims offer in Ramadan. They are in addition to the mandatory five prayers that Muslims must offer each day, throughout the year.

Laylat Al-Qadr: Thousands Offer Prayers In Makkah And Madina During 27th Night Of Ramadan (ETV Bharat/AFP)

Laylat al-Qadr falls within the last 10 days of Ramadan, however, most Muslims observe it on the 27th night of the month. The Qur'an carries a separate chapter on the virtues of this night, calling it "better than a thousand months".

As per a report by Arab News quoting Al-Ekhbariya, the Grand Mosque received over 4.2 million worshipers on Wednesday night. Authorities in Makkah had made elaborate arrangements to ensure there was no untoward incident considering the huge number of worshippers. Ramadan in Saudi Arabia began on March 1 after the crescent moon was sighted on February 28.

Throughout Wednesday night, devotees performed special prayers, seeking forgiveness and blessings as both Holy Mosques resonated with the sounds of supplication.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the Eid Muslims celebrate after Ramadan, is likely to fall either on March 30 or 31st in Saudi Arabia and March 31 of April 1 in India, subject to the appearance of the crescent.