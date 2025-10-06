ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lata Mangeshkar Of Sukma: The Blind Nightingale Whose Voice Silenced The Sound Of Gunfire

By Naveen Kumar Kashyap

Sukma, Chhattisgarh: “Aao Gaen Mahima Bholenath ki…” echoes around a house in Polampalli, deep in the heart of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Go closer and you see a young girl, Sodhi Veere, visibly but unfortunately with eyes which do not function, singing the bhajan that not only floats around the house but pierces the silence of the forests.

Known affectionately as the ‘Lata Mangeshkar of Sukma,’ her songs have given this Naxal-affected land a new identity - where music has defeated fear.

Lata Mangeshkar Of Sukma: The Blind Nightingale Whose Voice Silenced The Sound Of Gunfire (ETV Bharat)

Veere lost her eyesight due to an illness when she was still crawling. Though she could never see the world with her eyes, she learned to feel it with her heart and that she presents through her voice - aptly and melodiously.

“When Veere sings, it feels as if God himself is speaking through her,” says Madhav Bheema, a villager, eyes moist with emotion. Whether it is a temple gathering or a village event, her devotional songs are enough to transform the atmosphere, filling it with serenity, strength, and faith. She has sung at many public events in and around her village and garnered appreciation.