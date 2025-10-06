Lata Mangeshkar Of Sukma: The Blind Nightingale Whose Voice Silenced The Sound Of Gunfire
In a rare story of courage from Naxal-affected Sukma, a visually-challenged teenager Sodhi Veere has become a local icon through her devotional songs.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
By Naveen Kumar Kashyap
Sukma, Chhattisgarh: “Aao Gaen Mahima Bholenath ki…” echoes around a house in Polampalli, deep in the heart of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Go closer and you see a young girl, Sodhi Veere, visibly but unfortunately with eyes which do not function, singing the bhajan that not only floats around the house but pierces the silence of the forests.
Known affectionately as the ‘Lata Mangeshkar of Sukma,’ her songs have given this Naxal-affected land a new identity - where music has defeated fear.
Veere lost her eyesight due to an illness when she was still crawling. Though she could never see the world with her eyes, she learned to feel it with her heart and that she presents through her voice - aptly and melodiously.
“When Veere sings, it feels as if God himself is speaking through her,” says Madhav Bheema, a villager, eyes moist with emotion. Whether it is a temple gathering or a village event, her devotional songs are enough to transform the atmosphere, filling it with serenity, strength, and faith. She has sung at many public events in and around her village and garnered appreciation.
Veere’s journey has not been without hurdles. Her father, Sodhi Lakka, works as a daily wager in a mill at Dornapal, while her mother manages the house. Despite facing hardships and battling poverty and disability, Veere did not get broken but braved every adversity with a strength hard to find.
“She lost her eyesight when she was a toddler. But we had no money for her treatment. She got her strength in singing, as if God gifted her a voice instead of eyes. She never depends on anyone and does everything by herself. We are proud that our daughter has become the face of Sukma today,” says her father.
Now studying in Class 11 at the PM Shri School in Sukma, Veere had earlier studied at Aakar Sanstha, a residential institution where she learned the basics of music along with formal education. “I want to become a music teacher. I want to share and spread the joy and solace through my singing,” says Veere.
In a region affected by violence and insurgency, Veere’s voice gives the villagers an unfamiliar calm. “Her songs have overshadowed the fear among us. They are sharper than the bullets and stay in our hearts,” says another villager.
When locals call her ‘Sukma’s Lata Mangeshkar’, she shies and says it is too big a name for her. “Main uss naam ke aage bahut chhoti hun (I am very small in front of her),” is how she responds.
Many have appealed to the government and administration to support her talent and provide her with opportunities to train professionally.
Read More