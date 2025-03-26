Last rites for Haldwani's forgotten: Uttarakhand Man Cremates Those Whom He Doesn't Know

Haldwani: Hemant Gauniya, a household name in Uttarakahnd's Haldwani, is silently doing a job which usually people choose not to do. Usually, last rites of the deceased are performed deceased peoples' kin only. Cremating those who are having no relation or connection with the person who brings dignity to diseased people is a rarity. Gauniya has been cremating unclaimed bodies for the past several years, providing a dignified end for hundreds of unclaimed bodies lying in mortuaries.

Collecting information about unclaimed bodies and performing their last rites has become a regular task for Hemant Gauniya. He told on ETV Bharat that he has launched a campaign to set a trend of providing a respectable farewell to unclaimed bodies.

Unclaimed bodies in Haldwani are handed over to Hemant Gauniya after keeping them in the mortuary for 72 hours. Gauniya said," After the post-mortem, an unclaimed body is kept in the mortuary for 72 hours. Then the body is given to him for cremation. After this, he along with his team cremates the deceased with rituals so that the soul attains 'peace' after his or her material journey is over. The expenses incurred in the cremation of the bodies are borne by him and his associates.



197 unclaimed bodies cremated in 1.5 years

Gauniya said even during the Corona period, he cremated many people. So far, he has cremated 197 unclaimed bodies. He takes the unclaimed dead bodies by ambulance to the electric crematorium at Ranibagh in Kathgodam or Haldwani Rajpura Muktidham, where he along with his team performs their last rites as per rituals.

Not only this, Gauniyahas been helping the sick and helpless people for the last many years. He also gets the mentally deranged and sick people admitted to the hospital and arranges for their proper treatment. He does not take any kind of help from the government for doing this noble work.