Large Number of Devotees Throng Uttarakhand's Tehri To Seek Goddess Surkanda Devi's Blessings

Tehri (Garhwal): "Shardiya Navratri commenced on October 3, drawing a long line of devotees on its first day at the Surkanda Devi temple. It is said that every wish made here is fulfilled. Located in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand, the Surkanda Devi temple is considered a 'Sidhh-peeth.'

Have darshan and seek blessings of Surkanda Devi Mata

Uttarakhand, the 'Land of Gods', attracts a lot of tourists due to its spiritual power and beliefs. People across the globe come here to visit different temples for the darshan of Gods and Goddesses. One of these temples is Surkanda Devi Temple, which is famous as it is believed that the Goddess fulfils the wishes of her devotees.

Uttarakhand dotted with many temples

There are Chardham, Panchbadri, Panchkedar, Panchprayag and many Siddhapeeths in Uttarakhand. Surkanda Devi Temple is among one of these temples famous for fulfilling the wishes of the devotee. This Siddhapeetha has also been described in Kedarkhand of Skanda Purana. A large number of devotees come here to seek blessings of this Siddhapeeth.

Sidhh-Peeth connected to Sati Mata

According to Hindu mythology, Daksh Prajapati, the son of Brahma, performed the 'Yagya'. He invited everyone to the holy ritual except his daughter Sati's husband, Lord Shiva (son-in-law of Daksh). After knowing that her husband was not invited and seeing her father insulting Him, hence, out of spite and anger, she kills herself by stepping in the Yagya (fire)

Mata Sati's head fell in Surkana

Enraged by the death of her wife Sati. Following this, taking his wife in his arms, he started walking towards the Himalayas. Looking at the vulnerable condition of Lord Shiva, God Vishnu realised if he kept on walking with the burnt body of Mata Sati, it could lead to the world's end. Therefore, for the welfare of the universe, Lord Vishnu using his powerful weapon, Sudarsan Chakkar' cut the body parts of Mata Sati. The places where Goddess Sati's body parts fell, became popularly known as Sidha Peeths. The Tehri district, where Mata Sati's body part fell is called Surkanda Temple. Before it was popularly known as Sarkanda Temple and now as Surkanda Temple.

Surkanda Devi Temple situated in Tehri district

Surkanda Devi's famous temple is situated in the hilly region at a height of 2,750 meters in the Tehri district. It is eight km from the Mussoorie Chamba Motor Road and near Dhanaulti. Around 41 km away from New Tehri, people start climbing stairs for approximately 2.5 km from a place called Kaddukhal to catch a glimpse of the Goddess. Recently, a trolley facility has been made available for the devotees.

Devi Surkanda is the Kul Devi of Tehri

The temple is known as Surkanda Temple because it is believed that the head of the Goddess Sati fell at this location. Similarly, the Naina Devi Temple is named after the belief that the eyes of Goddess Sati fell there. This is how several Sidhapeeth temples are named. The people living in Tehri pray to Surkanda Devi as their Kuldevi.

Kunjapuri Sidhapeeth's beliefs

Devotees, including children, the elderly and the youth, visit the temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess and fulfil their wishes. It is believed that applying tikka from the Hawan Kund of Kunjapuri Shakti Peeth can provide relief to children, who are believed to be possessed by ghosts. For individuals facing difficulties in getting married or finding a partner, they can tie a 'chunri' on the Rassuli tree in the temple's corridor. Additionally, performing a 'Hawan' can help solve problems related to conceiving a child.

How to reach Surkanda Devi Temple

To reach the Surkanda Temple, first, you reach the Kaddhukall from Rishikesh via Chamba by car, bus or any vehicle. Another route can be via Dehradun to Dhanolti to Kaddhukall. From Kaddukhall, there is a facility of trolley that can be accessed by devotees or visitors to reach the temple.