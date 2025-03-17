Lalsingh Tanda: Telangana Village's Journey From Maoist Bastion To Hub Of Govt Employees

Sircilla: Nestled deep within the forests of Rajanna Sircilla district, Lalsingh Tanda, a remote panchayat in Veernapalli mandal in Telangana's Sircilla, has transformed from a region once marked by Maoist activity and police scrutiny into a beacon of educational and employment success.

With 52 government employees emerging from this small hamlet of 130 families and 340 residents, the village stands as an inspiring example of how education can change lives.

The Turning Point: Inspired By Shankar Nayak

The journey began in 1987, when Shankar Nayak, a local youth who had completed his tenth grade, secured a constable position in the Excise Department. His achievement ignited aspirations among others in the village, encouraging many to pursue government jobs.

His son, Santosh, continued this legacy and is now a professor at Medak Medical College. The wave of employment opportunities that followed turned this small tanda into a hub of government jobs.

Siblings Who Achieved Together

In 1992, Farangi and Mohan, two brothers from a farming family, applied for RTC driver positions after completing tenth grade. Both were selected in the same year, securing stable government jobs.

Three Brothers Who Became Teachers

Likewise, Rajunayak, Hajunayak, and Gajanlal, sons of daily wage laborers pursued education despite financial hardships. Rajunayak became a school assistant in 1996. Hajunayak followed in 2000 as another school assistant. Gajanlal secured a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) position in 2002.

A Village That Chose Education Over Migration

Previously, many youth from Lalsingh Tanda, burdened by debt and lack of water for farming, sought employment in the Gulf countries, often falling prey to fraudulent agents. Realizing that education was the only way out, the villagers focused on government job opportunities leading to this remarkable transformation.

Lalsingh Tanda: A Model For Rural Development

With 52 government employees across multiple departments, Lalsingh Tanda’s success story proves that education, determination, and community inspiration can uplift even the most remote regions. Today, it stands as a symbol of progress in Telangana, encouraging other villages to follow its path.