New Delhi/Noida: As she packs a new box of laddoos, a crowd swells around her stall at the Saras Ajeevika Mela in Noida. But she is neither perplexed with questions nor the pouring orders from customers. Poonam Sharma has her hands full, but she is happy and content as a successful entrepreneur.

Even as she works non-stop, she looks back to answer and says, "There was a time when I struggled to make ends meet. Eight years ago, I was a homemaker and had nothing in my hand, no source of income. Today, it is here for everyone to see and gauge what I must have endured to reach this place," says Poonam who deals with food items like namkeens and biscuits besides laddoos. She has provided employment to dozens of women and inspired them to reach greater heights with right kind of passion and grit to face all odds.

Lakhpati Didi Poonam Sharma’s Entrepreneurial Triumph Stirs Passion, Shows Women The Way To Succeed (ETV Bharat)

Poonam took to business after her husband, working at the airport, suddenly lost his job. As the financial hardships hit the family hard, she refused to bow down. Rather she decided to write her own destiny and bail the family out of despair. She started with something she was best in — cooked homemade food and sold it. Initially she began alone and as demand grew, she kept adding more women to help her.

What started as a small venture slowly flourished into a business enterprise that employs 40 to 50 women and fends for their families by giving them opportunity to earn.

Known as Lakhpati Didi, Poonam makes desi ghee products, which have gained her a lot of clients. She is as popular for her food delicacies as her behaviour with customers. Her products are often a part of various fairs and shows organised across India. Poonam has also participated in international trade events.

Ask Poonam about the hardship and she says, the journey was herculean. "I worked 24X7 and after taking the venture a little ahead, the Haryana government supported me. That was it, my determination and support from the right quarters were enough to shoot my business to a level that not many can imagine. A sustainable business is not made in a day, its hard work of years," she said. As demand grew, she trained and employed other women, ensuring that her success also uplifted those around her.

"My children study in good schools now which I could have never dreamt of earlier,” she added.

She has a message for aspiring entrepreneurs. "Take up any work you are good at and passionate about. No work is big or small. Give it your best shot and success will follow,” she signed off.