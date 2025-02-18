200-Year-Old Mendhak Mandir: Colour-Changing Shivling And One-Of-A-Kind Standing Nandi Attract Thousands Of Devotees

Lakhimpur Kheri: Located in the village of Oyal in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the 'Mendhak Mandir' is one of the most unique and mysterious religious sites in India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and stands out due to its remarkable design, architecture, and spiritual significance.

What makes this temple even more intriguing is its installation atop a massive statue of a frog, making it the only temple of its kind in the nation.

History And Significance

The 'Mendhak Mandir' is nearly 200 years old, with a fascinating history that dates back to the time when the rulers of Oyal built it. It is believed that the temple was constructed to protect the region from natural disasters, particularly droughts and floods. The rulers were great devotees of Lord Shiva, and the temple's architectural design was conceptualised by a renowned Tantrik from Kapila.

The design is based on Manduk Tantra, an ancient spiritual practice that incorporates frog symbolism, believed to be associated with protection and fertility. The temple is a striking example of Tantra-inspired architecture, which is evident in the placement of its main gates. The eastern gate faces the sunrise, while the southern gate opens to welcome devotees. The architecture of the temple is decorated with intricate carvings of gods and goddesses, giving the structure a mystical and awe-inspiring appearance.

Architectural Wonders

One of the temple's most captivating features is the giant statue of a frog at its base. The temple structure is built directly atop this statue, with the frog symbolising the role of a protector in Hindu mythology. The presence of this giant frog statue has given the temple its distinct name and draws visitors from far and wide.

Another fascinating aspect of the temple is its Shivling, the idol of Lord Shiva, which is said to change colours three times a day. This unusual phenomenon is viewed as a divine miracle by devotees who gather to witness the transformation. The Shivling is one of the few in India with such a remarkable characteristic, further elevating the temple's mystical reputation.

Standing Nandi And Other Unique Features

In most Lord Shiva temples, the statue of Nandi, the divine bull, is positioned sitting in front of the deity. However, at this temple, Nandi is portrayed in a standing posture. This makes the Frog Temple the only known Shiva temple in the world where Nandi is not seated. This distinctive feature adds to the temple's uniqueness and spiritual significance.

Additionally, the temple houses a well, which has an unusual characteristic, the water level in the well remains consistently above ground level, an anomaly that adds to the mystique surrounding the temple. Visitors also marvel at the statue of Nataraja and a rotating 'Chakra' atop the temple. As the sun changes direction, both the Nataraj statue and the 'Chakra' rotate, symbolising the cosmic cycle of creation and destruction.

Festivals And Beliefs

The 'Mendhak Mandir' attracts thousands of devotees, especially during major Hindu festivals like Diwali and Maha Shivratri. On these occasions, the temple is filled with a fervent crowd of worshippers seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that worshipping here fulfils wishes and brings about special spiritual benefits.

Sharad Gupta, a resident of the village, said that the temple is managed by Raja BND Singh, who oversees the temple's operations. He emphasises the uniqueness of the standing Nandi and the Shivling's colour-changing phenomenon, which attracts large crowds of visitors every year.

How To Reach?

The temple is located approximately 135 kilometres from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. To visit, one can first travel to Lakhimpur Kheri. From there, Oyal is just 11 kilometres away and can be easily accessed by bus or taxi or auto. The nearest airport and railway station are both in Lucknow, making it convenient for travellers.